Hiawatha Foundation for Economic Development (HFED) has announced the creation of the Brown County COVID-19 Grant for Small Businesses.
HFED has designated $40,000 to be used as relief for Brown County small businesses negatively affected by COVID-19.
Grants are awarded to businesses in amounts of up to $1,000 per business.
The grant was first made available to small businesses belonging to HFED’s membership to apply for on April 17th. At the time of this release, about a quarter of the funds have been disbursed. The application will open to all small businesses within Brown County on Monday, April 27.
To obtain an application, small business owners should request a grant application via an email to hfedoffice1@gmail.com beginning on April 27. Applications take approximately five minutes to complete. Completed applications will be reviewed 1-2 times per week depending upon volume. Approved applicants will receive funds via mail within a few days of their applications being approved.
“We understand that this is a difficult time for our small businesses, and HFED remains committed to doing what we can to retain those businesses in our communities so they can continue to succeed,” said HFED Director Mikaela Moore. “We hope these funds will help to ease some of the financial burden our businesses are facing during these challenging times.”
At this time, businesses can apply only once but HFED will consider subsequent applications for businesses still showing a need for additional funding provided there is still funding available. HFED will make an announcement at a later date indicating if and when businesses may be able to apply a second time.
HFED is offering the opportunity for other individuals or businesses to contribute additional funds to the Brown County COVID-19 Grant for Small Businesses fund. If you are interested in contributing to grow this fund so that more businesses can be helped or helped in greater amounts, please contact the HFED office to inquire about donating to this cause.
Questions should be directed to Director Mikaela Moore at hfedoffice1@gmail.com.
