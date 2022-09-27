HFED logo

The Hiawatha Foundation for Economic Development has announced new grant opportunities for downtown.

HFED Director Mikaela Moore said the organization is facilitating the second round of Historic Economic Asset Lifeline (HEAL) grants, intended for revitalizing downtown buildings in small communities across the state. These grants were recently announced by Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland and the HEAL program is designed to bring downtown buildings back into productive use as spaces for new or expanding businesses, housing, arts and culture, civic engagement, childcare or entrepreneurship.

