The Hiawatha Foundation for Economic Development is planning it's annual meeting later this month.
Director Mikaela Moore said the annual meeting is set for Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the Fisher Community Center. There will be a wine reception beginning at 6 p.m. with the meeting and pork loin dinner to follow.
The speaker for the evening will be new Hiawatha City Administrator Becky Berger. An election will also be held for four open board positions.
Celebrating its 42nd year of helping Hiawatha businesses and development, the Hiawatha Foundation for Economic Development (HFED) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to finding ways to help current businesses expand, enlist new business, and develop community resources that will attract families to the Hiawatha community. As a testament to HFED’s commitment, the organization has been operational for 42 years deriving largely from the efforts of volunteer civic leaders.
The group gathers at 7 a.m. once a month to work toward improving the way of life in Hiawatha. HFED is supported by its many business members and exists to be a resources for businesses and individuals looking to start or expand their business. HFED has strong working relationships with the Kansas Department of Commerce, Northeast Kansas Enterprise Facilitation, and the Washburn Small Business Development Center, among others, and has assisted new businesses and resulted in job opportunities for Hiawatha.
Membership is open to any interested businesses and individuals who support community development and envision a prospering Hiawatha for years to come. Members elect a board of 15 individuals, who meet the second Thursday of every month to deliberate on economic development initiatives.
