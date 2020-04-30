Hiawatha Foundation for Economic Development (HFED) has awarded a total of $40,000 to local small businesses through its Brown County COVID-19 Grant for Small Businesses. Forty businesses received grants in the amount of $1,000 each.
HFED first opened the application process exclusively for its members on April 17th. All other Brown County small businesses were invited to apply beginning Monday, April 27th. Two days later, all of the allocated funds had been awarded and the fund was exhausted on April 29.
Director Mikaela Moore said the need for the grants was so high that funding ran out before all eligible applicants could be awarded.
“Though we are thrilled that we were able to help 40 of our local businesses, it is disappointing that there were some businesses we had to turn away due to funds running out,” she said.
HFED originally indicated business may be able to apply more than once provided funding was available, but that is not an option at present time due to all funds being utilized.
HFED is inviting the public to donate to the grant fund so that more can be done to help the area’s struggling local businesses.
“We are just one organization trying to make a difference, but we know together we can make an even greater impact,” Moore said. “We know many people and groups are looking for ways to support our community but aren’t sure where to start. We hope by inviting the public to donate to this fund that we can provide an avenue for them to give back.”
Anyone interested in donating to the grant fund so that more businesses can be helped or helped in greater amounts should contact the HFED office to inquire about donating to this cause.
Inquiries should be directed to Director Mikaela Moore at hfedoffice1@gmail.com or calling 740-4333.
