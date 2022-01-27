The Hiawatha Foundation for Economic Development held it’s Annual Meeting on Thursday, Jan. 20 at the Fisher Community Center.
Board President Virginia Freese welcomed everyone and later in the evening led the group in approval of minutes, financials and new board member voting.
The organization’s membership voted on new board members — Maxine Simmer, Wes Spohr and Debbie Phillips and Freese thanked exiting board members Sheila Schwalm and Tony Stueve for their years of service.
Director Mikaela Moore told the members and guests that HFED turned 40 this year.
“In 1981 HFED was founded as a not-for-profit organization and has had 4 decades of success in recruiting and retaining businesses in Hiawatha through the sale or donation of land and other incentives and resources for new businesses,” she said.
Moore said that from the sale or donation of lots to businesses or non-profits to start up or expand to recruiting some of Hiawatha’s largest employers still operating today, HFED has had a vital role in our community’s success.
“None of that would have been possible without you and our membership,” she said. “Thanks to our loyal members and the City of Hiawatha and Brown County for supporting us!”
Moore gave highlights of the last year’s HFED business, including business recruitment and retention.
Moore said HFED sold three lots just east of Best Western to a new business owner who will be opening a spot visible off the highway to be enjoyed by tourists and locals alike as a camping/glamping site.
HFED paid the second installment of the Kansas Bridging Program to help the hospital successfully recruit a new doctor who will be coming to Hiawatha this summer. Moore said HFED spent a total of $16,000 over 3 years to support this program which aims to help recruit doctors to rural hospitals in KS by providing incentives to reduce their student loan burden.
Moore said within the last 2 years, HFED has had serious talks with three different businesses that will bring jobs to Hiawatha. The businesses are interested in the 30 acres available on Iowa.
“All three were very promising, and we met at length with them but ultimately factors outside of our control such as COVID, new ownership, and investor requirements for the location kept those projects from moving forward,” Moore said. “Although our efforts behind the scenes are not always obvious due to confidentiality, we are working year round to attract businesses to the community. “
HFED continues to sponsor and administer the Brown County Microloan for small businesses to start up or expand, as well as the Rural Opportunity Zone to help attract college graduates to Hiawatha to live and work through an incentive program that pays a portion of the recipients’ student loans.
Although this highlight was from 2020, Moore said HFED was very proud of sponsoring a program to award $42,000 in COVID relief grants to small businesses in Brown County. 42 businesses, all who applied and were eligible, received a $1,000 grant.
“This was really significant because it was before the federal packages had become available so it was able to serve as a stop gap until that happened at a time when many of our small businesses were struggling to pay their expenses with no or little revenue coming in,” she said.
Guest speaker for the evening was Jeff Perry, President and CEO of Amberwell Health in Hiawatha and Atchison.
Perry, also a member of the HFED board, is a native of Texas and has been at Amberwell for this past year. He talked about growth and sustainability within the organization that has proven to be profitable. While he didn’t dwell a lot on COVID, Perry noted that there is a lot of misinformation out there. While some larger facilities have closed COVID beds — he said it’s not because there are too many patients, but because there are too few employees. He said for the past two years, healthcare workers have been in a constant state of crisis, which wears people down, so many have left the industry.
“We aren’t in a COVID crisis, we are in a workforce crisis,” he said.
Perry also talked about the Amberwell Health model, which pulled in both Atchison and Hiawatha hospitals — two critical care access hospitals that were seeing financial struggles. While both hospitals operate as individual units, the merge into Amberwell Health has allowed each to see successes they wouldn’t have done so on their own.
Perry also talked about moving forward at Hiawatha, as hospital officials are looking at an aging infrastructure that will need addressed. Amberwell Hiawatha has also announced three new providers coming on board, along with a surgeon who will join the outpatient clinic. He said they plan to continue recruitment for specialty services to keep patients for having to travel for procedures.
