The Hiawatha Foundation for Economic Development celebrated 2019 accomplishments and looked ahead into a promising 2020 at its annual meeting and dinner on Jan. 16 at Klinefelter Barn.
President Virginia Freese thanked Highland Community College for use of its facilities and for the wine that was provided during social hour. She thanked the county and city for its continued support and also thanked Bibber BBQ LLC for an excellent catered dinner of prime rib, along with all of the board and members in attendance.
Current board members include: Leland Hansen (VP); Jenny Knudson (Secretary); Sheila Schwalm (Treasurer); Sarah Kleopfer; John Moore, Lonnie Moser, Colton Oswald, Irv Schwalm, Stacy Simmer, Stone Stueve, TJ Wilson; Angel Elliott, Mike Nichols, Jake Wisdom and students Parker Winters and Christian Shaffer. Newly voted in officer was John Broberg, CEO of Hiawatha Community Hospital.
Director Mikaela Moore provided highlights of the organization’s progress from 2019.
Among those, Moore said HFED is working with a company that is very interested in coming to Hiawatha and could possibly bring 35-45 jobs. She is hoping for more information by spring, but said they are very encouraged.
Another lot was sold on Morrill Avenue, across from Noble Field, for a local business to relocate to and build their own space. She said HFED continues to promote the Brown County Microloan Program for small businesses to start up or grow.
In the HFED Free Lots for Owner Occupied Housing Program, Moore said the first home was finally completed on Aztec. She said lots are still available.
HFED allocated funds to the city to tear down an additional derelict house.
Moore said they held a Spring Housing Seminar, where they gave out information on grants and loans available to homeowners looking to make home repairs, who may not be able to afford otherwise.
HFED purchased six properties at the county’s tax sale to repurpose.
In membership news, Moore said HFED grew by 16 new members in 2019 and another four already this year. She recommended that those in attendance talk to their friends and business colleagues about joining HFED. She said anyone can join for $75 for the first two years.
“We are only as strong s our membership and rely heavily on membership dues and participation for our success,” she said.
HFED also co-sponsored a fall business mixer, where awards were presented to four local businesses by the Kansas Department of Commerce.
Moore updated the group on the Rural Opportunity Zone Program for Brown County, which falls under HFED’s wing. She said $6,000 is budgeted for each year, which covers sponsorship of four Brown County recipients. The program is designed to recruit college graduates to Brown County post graduation and encourage them to stay, helping with repayment of their student loans for 5 years — up to $1,500 a year, which is also matched by the state. This is a $15,000 maximum benefit.
In other positive news from 2019, HFED sponsored four Hiawatha students to attend NEKEF’s Entrepreneurship Academy, paying the $200 registration fee. One of the participants was a winner of monetary prize for his business plan.
Highland Community College President Deborah Fox was the featured speaker for the evening. (See adjacent story)
The group also conducted annual business, such as approving the treasurer’s report and approving last year’s minutes.
Anyone interested in becoming a member of HFED or for more information about the organization and its programs can contact the office at hfedoffice1@gmail.com or call (785) 740-4333. Find HFED on the web at www.growwithhiawatha.org.
