The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau named the Hiawatha Foundation for Economic Development as Member of the Month for January.
This recognition is based on a nomination and voting process of Chamber members. Comments from some of the nominations included:
"HFED plays an important role in the community's economic development. They have a dedicated board and director who look for opportunities to grow current and new businesses. HFED is active in tackling the housing issues. They are very supportive in helping individuals, businesses, and organizations apply for grants. Our community is very lucky to have this organization."
"HFED does much to support new business and recently awarded grant funds to the Chamber and library."
"The HFED has continued to work to bring businesses to town and provide support to people wanting to start a business. They recently awarded funds to local groups such as the library and Chamber through grant money."
HFED is a local group of professionals that meets once a month and is dedicated to finding ways to help current businesses expand, enlist new business and develop community resources that will attract families to the Hiawatha community. HFED has a board of 15 individuals and a local director - Mikaela Moore.
Membership is open to any interested businesses and individuals who support community development and envision a prospering Hiawatha. HFEd offers a variety of programs, including Rural Opportunity Zone for Brown County, the Brown County Microloan and the Free Lots for Owner-Occupied Housing Program.
HCVB President Kate Miller said the business, organization or member being recognized each month will be selected by its HCVB membership peers. A sign celebrating the recognition will be placed in a window, outside or inside of their place of work, organization or home, as well as information placed on social media and in the Hiawatha World about why they were selected by the HCVB membership and information letting others know about their business, organization or why they are a member as an individual. Emails will be sent out to the HCVB membership with a link to a Google Document to vote. Contact the Chamber at hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net or call 742-7136 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.