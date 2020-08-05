The Hiawatha Foundation for Economic Development has been named the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau Member of the Month.
HFED was nominated for this recognition by other Chamber members.
HFED is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to finding ways to help current businesses expand, enlist new businesses, and develop community resources that will attract families to the Hiawatha community.
Chamber members are asked each month to nominate their choices of Member of the Month and asked to vote via a Google document.
Nomination remarks concerning HFED include "HFED has been very supportive of businesses and the community during the COVID-19 pandemic." and "HFED has been very supportive of small businesses by offering grants and helping to fund the Shop Local campaign."
"We continue to applaud all our members who month after month support our Northeast Kansas community," said HCVB Board President Kate Miller. "We believe strongly in the power we have together to continue to make our area the best place to live, work and visit!"
Contact the Chamber at hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net or call 742-7136 about becoming a Chamber member or for information about local Chamber members and activities of the organization.
Mikaela Moore is the director and the executive board consists of Virginia Freese, President; Leland Hansen, Vice President; Jennifer Knudson, Secretary and Tony Stueve, Treasurer.
HFED exists to be a resource for businesses and individuals looking to start or expand their business. Membership is open to any interested businesses or individuals who support community development and envision a prospering Hiawatha for years to come.
