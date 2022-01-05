The Hiawatha Foundation for Economic Development is planning it's Annual Meeting for Jan. 20.
HFED Director Mikaela Moore said this year's event will start at 6 p.m. at the Fisher Community Center with a social hour and wine from the Highland Community College's wine-making program based in Wamego.
Jeff Perry, Amberwell CEO, will be the speaker for this year's catered event. Membership will be voting on the three open board positions and the current membership will approve a director's report and the treasurer's report.
Moore said HFED, which supports economic development in the Hiawatha community, welcomes new members and has new membership rates.
She said all new members receive the new member rate which is $75 annually for the first 2 years. Following the first two years, the membership rate adjusts to the appropriate tier based upon annual revenue for businesses. Individual rates remain at $75 and non profits pay $250 annually. These are the rates for businesses based upon annual revenue:
Under $100k revenue =$100 annually
$100k-$1M= $250 annually
Over $1M =$500 annually
The Hiawatha Foundation for Economic Development (HFED) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to finding ways to help current businesses expand, enlist new business, and develop community resources that will attract families to the Hiawatha community. As a testament to HFED’s commitment, the organization has been operational for 40 years, deriving largely from the efforts of volunteer civic leaders.
HFED exists to be a resource for businesses and individuals looking to start or expand their business. Strong working relationships with the Kansas Department of Commerce, Northeast Kansas Enterprise Facilitation, and the Washburn Small Business Development Center, among others, has assisted new businesses and resulted in job opportunities for Hiawatha.
In recent years, HFED has provided grants for 44 businesses as part of a COVID-19 grant fund. HFED has also worked with the City of Hiawatha for community improvements to and continue to work to bring businesses to Hiawatha to provide jobs. HFED also continues to fund and administer the Rural Opportunity Zone for Brown County, in an effort to attract and retain college graduates in Brown County. In addition, HFED will continue to administer the Brown County Microloan and the Free Lots for Owner-Occupied Housing Program.
Any individual or business interested in joining or attending the Annual Meeting may contact the HFED office by phone at 785-740-4333 or email at hfedoffice1@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.