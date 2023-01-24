The Hiawatha Foundation for Economic Development members joined the board for its Annual Meeting on Jan. 18 at the Fisher Center.
HFED members enjoyed a catered meal by Ron and Lisa Keller and took care of annual financials as well as installed new board members.Elected to the 2023 board were Denise Wolney, Andrew Froeschl, Jeff Perry and Bob Freese. Jeff Perry has also previously been fulfilling an appointed term that has ended and he ran for his own term and was elected.
Newly elected officers were elected by the board following the annual meeting. The are President Leon Wissmann, VP Colton Oswald, Secretary Luke Moore, and Treasurer Jerad Enneking.
Director Mikaela Moore recognized Virginia Freese as an outgoing board member, who served a total of 8 years on the board. Two of those years were to fulfill an appointed term and the last six were Freese's terms. She has served as president for 7 years.
New member for 2023 - Brobst Accounting - was also recognized.
Moore also gave a report on HFED highlights from 2022.
She first talked about the Business Recruitment and Retention Program, along with the SEED Grant, which is funded through the state to support economic development in smaller communities. Grants from $5,000 up to $50,000 could be awarded, but only one award could be granted per county. She said HFED volunteered and filled out a community application with multiple projects, making more funds available for the community.
She said Little Hands, the Morrill Public Library and the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau all received grants for projects totaling more than $25,000.
HFED continues to stay on top of availability of grants and encourage local businesses and organizations to pursue those relevant to them. Moore said, that when warranted, HFED can serve as the applicant so multiple projects can be considered under their umbrella.
She also noted that HFED helped another business secure a $25,000 tourism grant a couple years ago.
Moore also talked about the Kansas Bridging Program, which is designed to attract doctors to rural communities. The program provided an installment of $16,000 award over last 3 years.
"We were able to successfully sponsor this program for a doctor who was seeking that," she said.
HFED continues to administer the Rural Opportunity Zone for Brown County. The program pays $7,500 toward student loans over 5 years to college graduates who live or stay in Brown County. It is also matched by the state. Four local residents are currently receiving this award.
Another HFED program for the county is the Brown County Microloan. The loan is now available for small businesses looking to start or grow and HFED is awarding one recipient who is nearing payoff of the loan that was made available to apply for as covid emergency relief funds for small businesses.
She said Hiawatha was on the short stack of three communities being considered for a new business that would bring 40 new jobs to Hiawatha, but ultimately was not chosen. "We continue to market Hiawatha for future projects," she said.
Housing became HFED's main priority for 2022 and she anticipates this will carry into 2023 as the group aims to obtain a piece of the $40 million-plus remaining for incentives to develop housing in rural communities.
"We’ve researched incentives, commissioned an independent housing study, made a contact with KS Department of Commerce housing representative, held a community housing meeting, and talked with developers interested in a Hiawatha project," she told the HFED members gathered at the Annual Meeting. "We have land that’s being considered that we’re currently researching and working to identify how we can make that ready for a housing development. It’s not a quick process, but it is a detailed one and we continue to work hard behind the scenes to help bring a project to Hiawatha."
She said HFED still has a few lots available for businesses to build upon, so encouraged anyone interested to contact them.
Guest speaker was Becky Berger, new city administrator, who also touched on the need for housing in Hiawatha.
Find HFED on Facebook, or contact at 785-740-4333 or by email at hfedoffice1@gmail.com for any information about these programs or any others.
