The Hiawatha Foundation for Economic Development members joined the board for its Annual Meeting on Jan. 18 at the Fisher Center.

HFED members enjoyed a catered meal by Ron and Lisa Keller and took care of annual financials as well as installed new board members.Elected to the 2023 board were Denise Wolney, Andrew Froeschl, Jeff Perry and Bob Freese. Jeff Perry has also previously been fulfilling an appointed term that has ended and he ran for his own term and was elected.

