The Hiawatha Foundation for Economic Development is planning it’s annual meeting and dinner at Klinefelter Farm.
The 2019 event will be on Thursday, Jan. 16 with a wine social hour starting at 6 p.m., followed by a prime rib dinner catered by The Bibber BBQ and the meeting. Special speaker this year will be Highland Community College President Deborah Fox is the speaker.
Invitations have been sent out to current HFED members and RSVPs are asked for by no later than Jan. 9 by mail or to 785-740-4333 or email hfedoffice1@gmail.com. Contact the HFED office if interested in attending or becoming a member of this group to promote economic development.
Membership dues paid by Jan. 3 include one paid meal ticket and additional tickets are available for $30 each.
Contact the above email or phone number for information about the meeting or if interested in joining HFED.
