The Hiawatha Foundation for Economic Development held its annual meeting virtually this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Director Mikaela Moore shared an update on all of the HFED programs and projects with members during the meeting, which was held via Zoom.
The following are HFED highlights from the year:
2020 HFED Highlights
> Business & Industry - recruit and retain businesses in Hiawatha & Brown County
- Awarded 42 grants to Brown County businesses for COVID relief in April and May for $1000 each. $40,000 was HFED funds and remainder donations from members. Every business who applied and was eligible received a grant.
- Administer Brown County Microloan
- Designated for small businesses to start up or grow
- State allowed for these funds to be made available for COVID relief for small businesses that would be forced to close if not for the funds
> Awarded 1 local business with a loan that is still open and operating because of it
- Continue to work with a business interested in establishing in Hiawatha and bringing 40-50 jobs.
- Paused due to COVID but still expressing interest
- Just starting to work with a second business interested in establishing a business in Hiawatha that would bring 50 jobs.
- HFED incentive package we developed for our land on 12th and Iowa is a big reason for both parties’ interest in Hiawatha as well as it being a central location as both of these businesses would not only be new to Hiawatha but new to KS with sites in other parts of the country.
- Agreed to sponsor and allocate $16,000 for the KS Bridging Plan
- a loan forgiveness program with a supporting match from the state offered to physicians in Kansas residency programs to encourage physicians to practice in KS at completion of their residency programs.
- In exchange for the award, they must agree to practice for at least 36 months in a rural KS county.
- This helped to secure the recruitment of a new physician to be starting at HCH next year
> Housing
- Free Lots for Owner Occupied Housing Program
- we still have lots available on 2nd and Aztec to give away
- Sold 3 of these lots to a buyer who intends to build duplexes (not free because they did not meet owner-occupied requirement for free lots)
- Had two dilapidated structures torn down on two of the residential properties we purchased on Oregon. Those properties at 205 and 207 Oregon are currently available for sale and we’ve had multiple interest in those properties.
- Also had 5 additional vacant lots we purchased at the 2019 tax sale and recognized the need for the creation of a Hiawatha Land Bank
- Definition: An entity established to manage and dispose of distressed property for the purpose of stabilizing neighborhoods and encouraging the reuse or redevelopment of property.
- Proposed creating City of Hiawatha Land Band to the Hiawatha City Commission which would benefit the community by allowing a place for properties to be sold or donated to so that the lots could be made more attractive for purchase and revitalization
> Membership
- Last year grew by 4 new members
- 2021 we’ve already grown by 3 new members
- Leon Wissmann
- TJ Wilson
- Ryan Meininger-State Farm
- Still offering first two years of membership $75 annually
- NO Fall mixer this year due to COVID but looking forward to getting back to those hopefully next fall
- No membership seminars, professional development events held due to COVID but did promote several webinar opportunities for small businesses
> ROZ
HFED continues to sponsor the ROZ (Rural Opportunity Zone) Program for Brown County, budgeting $6000 each year. That covers sponsorship of 4 Brown County Recipients. Program designed to recruit college graduates to Brown County post graduation and encourage them to stay. Repayment of their student loans for 5 years, up to $1500 a year which is also matched by the state. $15,000 maximum benefit. The program is set to sunset June of 2021 unless it is voted in the legislature to extend so applications are not currently being accepted for next year until we know the outcome of that decision.
