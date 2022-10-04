The Hiawatha Foundation for Economic Development will be hosting a Hiawatha Housing Solutions Dinner on Nov. 5 at the Hiawatha Country Club.
The event will begin with a social mixer at 6 p.m. followed by an interactive meeting and working prime rib dinner at 6:30 p.m. The goal of the meeting is to bring together people from the area who have a legitimate interest in working together to provide more quality housing options in Hiawatha.
HFED Director Mikaela Moore said she plans to share the findings from the recent independent Hiawatha Housing Study.
“This will help guide in the decisions of the housing solutions to pursue, whether that be in the form of apartments, duplexes, homes, or a mixture of all”, said Moore.
Leaders from some of Hiawatha’s largest employers will be featured to share specific examples of how the housing shortage in Hiawatha has negatively impacted their businesses, as well as to project the housing needs for their employees in the near future.
Randy Speaker from Kansas Department of Commerce will be sharing the details of tax credit programs and other grants and incentives that are available to pursue to help minimize the upfront investment required to secure a housing project.
Moore said they expect area contractors, investors, developers, employers, property owners, local government officials, and anyone who has a desire to provide the solution to the housing shortage to attend.
“We hope that by bringing people with a common goal together, coupled with knowledge of funding available to secure a project, that we can work together to start organizing a way to bring more housing to Hiawatha,” said Moore.
RSVPs are required by Oct. 22 by email to hfedoffice1@gmail.com or text to 913-558-7069. Anyone interested in being an active participant in finding solutions to Hiawatha’s housing shortage is encouraged to RSVP and attend. Admission is free.
Event sponsors are Ag Partners, Aller’s LLC, Amberwell Hiawatha, Carpet Plus, Citizens State Bank & Trust, City of Hiawatha, Farm Bureau, Bob & Virginia Freese, GN Band, Heartland Realty, Lanter SPS Roofing Systems LLC, Maximum Insurance, Maximum Realty, Midwest Ready Mix, Morrill & Janes Bank and Trust, and SBS Insurance Agency.
