A group of Hiawatha High School alumni is raising money to replace the state championship signs around Red Hawk Drive.
The new signs will be located near the HHS marquee by the school’s Industrial Arts building on First Street. The committee of alumni has announced they have selected Bill Rahe Welding (Class of 1984) to recreate the original state championship football and girls basketball signs. The signs will be made of aluminum and the legs of powder coated steel. They will also be constructed so future championships can be added to these signs. Additional funds will add lighting and landscaping.
In an effort to fund this project, the committee is accepting donations, but will also auction off the old signs to the highest bidder. Bids for the football signs can be made by contacting Dave Grimm (Class of 1981) at grimmsacre@yahoo.com or calling (785) 741-0530. Bids for the girls basketball signs can be made by contacting Pam Hixson Smith (Class of 1981) at psmith12362@gmail.com or call (785) 741-5563. A bid for either sign can be made by contacting Terry Jimeson (Class of 1981) at (785) 741-2735.
There is an opening bid of $50 for each sign ad the winning bidder will be announced at halftime of the first football and girls basketball games.
A minimum of $4,500 needs to be raised for he project and cash donations can be send to USD 415 Board Office, 706 S. First, Hiawatha, KS 66434. Local community members are encouraged to support this tax deductible project to show HHS spirit and pride.
