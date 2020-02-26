Do you need to replace a bed in your home? If so, now is the time because the Hiawatha School Band is hoping to sell you a mattress.
Yes, that's right – a mattress. It's a new generation of fundraising and now it's all about mattresses.
In fact, local residents have a one-day opportunity to check out the inventory from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, March 22 at the high school gym.
“This fundraiser has been around Kansas for awhile, high school bands started picking it up within the last 5-7 years and it has helped their programs make a substantial amount of money!” said Sara Woods, band instructor at HHS and HMS.
Woods said there will be 30 different models on display from name brand companies such as Beautyrest and Therapedic. Those wanting to can place an order at the event and the mattress will be delivered with set-up options available, as well as potential disposal of the old mattress. All beds are brand new, available in all sizes and come with factory warranties. There will also be pillows, sheets, mattress protectors, frames and adjustable bases available as well. Prizes are less than retail stores.
Woods said the band will receive close to 50 percent return on the mattresses sold. Funds raised will go toward purchasing new band uniforms for the HHS Red Hawk Marching Band, and to also update the instrument inventory at the school.
The band will receive a specific dollar amount for every mattress sold, it's not broken up into percentages but I think it's about 50-60% of the price of the mattress goes to the band.
We are raising money to buy new uniforms for the high school marching band and to help update our instrument inventory.
“We are very excited for this fundraiser!!” she said.
