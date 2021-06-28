Hiawatha’s cross country runners are back with unicorns, dragons, emogees, ice cream cones, rockets, party packs and much more.
These are all fireworks and the HHS cross country team has a huge selection this year to choose from all this week leading up to the Fourth of July.
Coach Becky Shamburg said the cross country team is raising funds for its annual Colorado mountain-climbing retreat to the Breckenridge area the week of July 19. While the team also runs the concession stands at several sporting events throughout the academic year, she said the fireworks stand is the primary fundraiser to help send the runners to Colorado.
"We're not exactly sure of the mountains we are climbing yet," Shamburg said, noting those details will be worked out this week.
Shamburg said they will have approximately 20 cross country team members and at least five adults on the trip, including herself.
As in year’s past — the stand is located at a convenience spot just east of the Hiawatha City Lake about a mile south of Hiawatha across the Highway 73 in a large building on private property that is donated to the cross country team for this purpose every year.
Last year, the team was unable to go on the Colorado trip, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so Shamburg said they are very excited to have it back on the schedule for the summer.
Cross country runners have to log in 150 miles of running throughout the summer, come to summer practice daily and work shifts at the fireworks stand to be eligible for the trip. Shamburg said it's a great incentive to keep training throughout the summer and she meets with the runners every morning for workout and they are also encouraged to continue training on their own as well.
Shamburg said the fireworks stand opens at 9 a.m. daily and stays open until around 8:30 p.m. or when the crowds stop coming in. Toward the end of the week, the fireworks stand will stay open later, depending on the crowd.
Last year, they sold out by the Fourth, but if they still have fireworks to sell they plan to have the stand open on the Fourth of July. The city allows fireworks to be shot off at the City Lake on July 1 until 10 p.m. and on the 2nd, 3rd and 4th until midnight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.