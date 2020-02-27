The administration of Hiawatha High School has recently been confronted with questions concerning the percentage of chronically absent students in USD 415.
Concerns were initially raised when the percentage of chronically absent students in the senior class grew from 22 percent in the first quarter of the 2019-2020 school year to 47 percent in the second quarter. The term “chronically absent” is defined as missing more that 9.9 percent of class periods. This is roughly equivalent to missing one class period every two days. Although the senior class exhibited the most drastic change, all grade levels in the high school experienced uncharacteristic absences.
This poses a serious issue for district funding and would jeopardize rumored plans of a new elementary school for the district, leaving administrative officials searching for answers.
On Monday, Feb. 3, faculty of Hiawatha High School used parts of a staff development day to propose and discuss possible solutions. Some solutions have already begun to be implemented, including stricter attendance policies concerning eligibility for early release on Friday afternoons. Others are on course to be implemented in the next school year, such as harsher finals policies that take more account of student attendance records.
Teachers are not the only ones that have been tasked with finding implementable solutions. The Hiawatha High School Student Council was asked by high school administration to brainstorm explanations for the sudden spike in student absences and solutions as well. Proposed ideas include reducing student workload and mandatory 10-15 minute rest breaks throughout the day; none of which have received any traction thus far.
With a state accreditation scheduled for March, the issue of chronic absence at Hiawatha High School will continue to come under scrutiny as administrative officials search for answers.
