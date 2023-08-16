The Hiawatha School Board met Monday for regular session and among topics of considerable discussion was the work on the bleacher renovation at the high school.
Superintendent Lonnie Moser said there have been several issues with the project to refurbish the wooden bleachers in the high school gym. He said these issues have caused an extension in the timeline of the project, causing complications to scheduling in the district.
District Maintenance Director Chris Morey told board members there were some modifications needed on each bracket and decking wood size had increased slightly.
President Ian Schuetz asked Morey to have contractors share all of these changes in the form of an emailed document to better track the project. He said this typically would have happened with changes to a bid project such as this.
Superintendent Moser said he and Morey hoped to get with the project director at site on Tuesday to get clarification on any changes and make sure bid specs were followed.
Moser said the original timeline of completion by the end of August "is not going to happen."
He said they have been given a "soft" timeline of mid-September, but he doesn't have a lot of faith in that timeline based on how the summer went.
"We're going to miss the Hiawatha Invitational Tournament," he said, noting that is hoping to be rescheduled.
Volleyball practice is commencing at the middle school, but that will cause some issues with scheduling as well and he said this issue will have a "trickle down" affect not only on games and practices, but community use as well.
"Most importantly on our classes and how our school functions," he continued, noting he has been meeting with high school administrators to make arrangements at least through that mid-September date and also trying to look beyond that date if they need to.
Superintendent Moser said that soon there needs to be some contingencies where at least part of the gym can be utilized.
"It's been very frustrating, and we know the impact it's having on our school," Superintendent Moser said.
He said the contractor chose to start late - July 1, rather than right after graduation as the board requested. Apparently, the contractor had issues with labor.
Board members expressed their displeasure and concern over the timeline and work of the contractors and how it is expecting the district. Board member Tom Simmer said the board needs to start implementing a penalty in bid specifications. Schuetz agreed that the district needed to start protecting itself against issues such as this. He also was adamant that as bad as the situation in scheduling issues was, the district was not OK with any corners being cut in the quality of the product.
He said the contractors should start having to come up with alternatives for at least partial use of the gym because they have exceeded the timeline. Morey also noted that the gym would take 1-2 weeks just to clean upon completion of the work.
Board members Jacquie Spihlmann said she was concerned with the contractors changing the specifications without discussion with the district.
In other business:
* Transportation Director Jim Farris gave an update to the board. He told the board they added a new route for a total of six, which helped spread out the routes and keep kids on the buses less time. He said they also have added new activity route drivers and one regular route bus driver.
He noted that new mechanic Chris Gray had done a great job in preparing district vehicles for recent inspections, stating that they had zero issues during inspections.
He told the board there are 12 buses - with six route buses and six other buses including a new bus for trips. He also updated on the number of vans in the district and what they are typically used for. Farris said that a couple of vans would need replaced in the near future.
He mentioned the district had an opportunity to purchase a used short bus from a neighboring district that would be great to use for activities and routes. He mentioned that some routes could also utilize the short bus, which can transport 29 people. He said there is an opportunity to purchase a new one - a 14-passenger short bus - for approximately $93,000 if they move quickly. He said the pros for purchasing the 14-passenger bus would be a driver is not required to have a CDL.
Farris answered board members' questions - one that would this replace a bus? He said no, it would replace a van.
Board members discussed that trading out some of the larger diesel buses for smaller buses that use gas, rather than diesel, could be a positive for the district.They noted that half of the regular bus routes could be run with just a 29-passenger bus, as Farris told the board that only the Robinson and White Cloud routes had over 30 kids.
"If we could get two of these 29s, we'd be better off in the long run," Farris told the board members.
The board voted to give Farris authority to purchase a 29-passenger bus up to a cost of $12,000. As part of the motion, the board included that Farris could look for other options if this bus fell through, approving a used 29-passenger bus up to $40,000.
* The board voted to approve the budget for publication and set it for a public hearing at 5:55 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11 at the Board Office, prior to the next regular meeting.
Moser said there is a decrease of mils, but due to increase in valuation, the actual tax dollars that potentially could come in have increased. Due to the district voting to exceed the Revenue Neutral Rate, this could mean up to almost a 9 percent increase to taxpayers. In order to keep some of the increase to the taxpayers down, there will be a decrease in Capital Outlay. Board President Ian Schuetz said he hoped the crazy valuation increases would become more consistent by next year.
The budget will be published in the Friday, Aug. 25 issue of the Hiawatha World.
* Maintenance Director Chris Morey updated the board on other summer projects.
Morey told board members that the parking lot at the elementary was supposed to be coated this year, but said he spoke to the county and it was noted that the parking lot was coated twice last year, so it would take 2-3 years before another coating would be needed. Morey said that striping had been completed by Lonnie Pierce. There was discussion on an area that had been coned off to keep people from parking there and board members asked if that could be painted NO PARKING. Morey said he would contact Pierce about this.
He updated on playground mulch which was added this year. He said 4 inches of clean mulch was brought in by Maple Wood Lawn. The elementary school kitchen floor was replaced and he updated the board on drainage issues at the northwest portion of the HHS parking lot near the exit onto Morrill where drainage tubes had collapsed. He said new drainage was installed by Kyle Knudson and it has helped alleviate the issue.
Morey said the Ag Shop has been rewired and HVAC units for west campus have been pushed back another week for delivery. He said work was continuing this week in the wood shop and wrestling room and when HVAC units come in there will only be outside work required.
Morey also updated the board on stadium lights. He said last year the district spent $2,500 on new lights and Evergy replaced. He said they all blew when the lights were switched on. He also said the lights are mercury-vapor lights and all new fixtures would be required. Morey said 3 years ago that budget figure was $150,000 and he didn't have a current estimate on replacing to LED. He said there is a total of 12 lights out. They are the original lights from 1989.
* Superintendent Moser said the Booster Club wants to refinish the scoreboard at the football field. There was discussion of adding a Red Hawk and a plaque that stated "Memorial Stadium."
* He also updated the board that the lease for the tennis courts was a 25-year lease that expires Sept. 17. Superintendent Moser brought it to the board for consideration, noting the lease spells out which group is responsible. Maintenance and groundswork is supposed to be 50/50.
"That's not what has been happening," he said.
He said he spoke with the city administrator and told the board there has been interest in making the areas accessible for pickleball too. He wanted to investigate the options further before signing a lease and noted that a lease shouldn't exceed beyond 5 years. He said he would bring back a lease at the October meeting.
* Superintendent Moser also updated on enrollment and the start of school this week.
* As part of the Consent Agenda, the board accepted the resignation of Curt Weldon as HHS baseball coach and HMS football coach, Whitlea Castillo as HHS Assist. Volleyball Coach and Courtney Brockhoff as HHS Assist. Volleyball Coach.
* Board President Ian Schuetz noted the district had gotten several contributions that were accepted as part of the Consent Agenda.
* The board accepted several KASB policies. These policies are available at hiawathaschools.org.
* In action following Executive Session on non-elected personnel, the board voted to hire Kim Lillie as HMS athletic director for the 2023-24 school year, to hire Tatum Lockwood as HHS assist volleyball coach, hire Libby Dunn as freshman class sponsor, hire Wayne Olson as senior class sponsor, hire Kathy Lindstrom as assist volleyball coach for HHS, hire Sherry Nelson as head HMS track, Becky Shamburg as head HHS track and field coach, hire Michael Downard as assist HHS track and field coach, hire Alan Simpson as HMS assist HMS football coach, hire Brandon Lowe as head HMS football coach.
The board also voted to accept the resignation of Curt Weldon as HHS baseball coach.
The board voted to hire Angela Clary, Makenzie Holiday and Kaitlyn McCullock and JoLynn Grant as classroom paras.
The board also voted to accept, with regrets, the resignation of HHS Principal Lori Fordyce at the end of the contracted 2023-24 school year.
Following another Executive Session, the board voted to approve classified staff and administrative staff raises.
