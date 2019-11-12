With Hiawatha High well into the second quarter, students and faculty around the school are collaborating to put on their annual theater piece this coming weekend in the school auditorium.
This year’s play “The Trials of Robin Hood” by Will Averill, features various students and two new faces directing it. Sara Woods and Billy Hatfield, both in their first year of play producing at HHS, will be co-directing this year’s production.
Hatfield, the HHS vocal director, expresses his anticipation at the culmination of months of hard work and gives us an inside look at the show.
“I'm just excited for the audience to get to see this amazing show," he said. "It's funny, it's clever, and the cast has worked so hard on it. The show is simple in nature, Robin Hood is on trial for the crimes he committed being an outlaw and must tell his side of the story. However, there are discrepancies as the Maid Marian and the Sheriff of Nottingham have their own versions of the story to tell. It's up to the jury (the audience) to decide who is telling the truth. The show features three separate endings, depending on how the audience reacts to the ending. It's charming, funny, and clever.”
Expectations are high for these promising directors picking up where Sarah Kloepfer and Patty Davis left off last year, but there are some veteran actors helping lead the way to yet another successful production.
Junior Jack Rosa' has been part of each theater piece produced during his high school career. Rosa' plays this year’s lead, Robin Hood, and expresses his excitement at the upcoming showcase.
“I’m excited to see how the play works with our cast," he said. "I’ve had a great time collaborating with these people and can’t wait to see our community come out and support us.”
“The Trials of Robin Hood” will hit the stage at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and a 2 p.m. matinee is scheduled for Sunday.
