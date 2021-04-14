Saturday, April 17 marks the date of Prom 2021 - an event that juniors and seniors in Hiawatha have long been anticipating.
Last year’s juniors, the Class of 2021, did not get to have an official prom due to COVID-19 and are especially ready for a real prom this year.
Over the past week, they were able to come one step closer to the special day by voting on the Prom King and Queen candidates. The seniors chosen were Callyn Pavlish, Claire Geiger, Raven Stroud, Gunner Smith, Justin Hodge and Ethan Pruitt.
The event -highlighting the theme “Starry Night in Hollywood” - will be held at the Fisher Center, with the red carpet arrival beginning at 4:30 p.m. The red carpet arrival will be followed by dinner at 5:30 and the dance at 7:30, lasting until 10:30.
Following the dance, the juniors and seniors will head to PowerPlay in Kansas City for After Prom. Sponsored by the junior parents, this event will last from 11:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. and promises to be well worth the wait.
