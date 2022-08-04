A Hiawatha first-grader donated the proceeds from her very successful lemonade stand toward school supplies for her fellow students.
Abigail Shockley, age 6, held a lemonade stand on July 7 at Shockley Implement in Hiawatha and her mother, Jordanne, said she was very successful and raised quite a bit of money.
“She had asked multiple times to do a lemonade stand and Ryan and I agreed but she had to do the work,” said her mother. “She asked me what she could donate the money to and I gave her a list of options within our community.”
Abigail was the lucky winner of the Hiawatha Chamber Golden Easter Egg and the $25 Chamber Bucks that was the prize this past spring. She donated the Chamber Bucks to the Jingle Bell Ride, so Jordanne said her daughter wanted to choose another group to benefit from money she might raise.
“She decided on school supplies after a trip to Walmart and seeing all of the supplies,” she said.
This week, Abigail met with the new HES principal to drop off school supplies from the proceeds of her lemonade stand.
“Abigail picked supplies herself to help students at HES get off to a great school year,” Jordanne said. “In addition to the school supplies, Abigail presented a check to HES for students milk and lunch accounts. Thank you to all who helped make her lemonade stand a success!”
“We’re super proud of her and how she’s always wanting to give back!”
