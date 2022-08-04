A Hiawatha first-grader donated the proceeds from her very successful lemonade stand toward school supplies for her fellow students.

Abigail Shockley, age 6, held a lemonade stand on July 7 at Shockley Implement in Hiawatha and her mother, Jordanne, said she was very successful and raised quite a bit of money.

