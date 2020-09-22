Local schools are reporting additional COVID-19 positive cases with staff and students this week.
On Tuesday, Hiawatha Superintendent Lonnie Moser reported that a staff member at Hiawatha Elementary had tested positive for COVID-19. This is the second staff member in two days at this particular school facility. No information on what grade level the staff members work in.
However, in a news release Tuesday, Moser said that contact tracing is in progress and individuals and families will be notified if they are directly impacted.
"As a precautionary measure, Hiawatha Elementary sent home learning materials and devices with all students in one particular grade level," he continued in his statement posted late Tuesday afternoon on the district's Facebook page. "Families of those students will be contacted this evening with an update. We will do this as soon as we can."
He stated that per the district's COVID protocol, the areas the staff members have worked were cleaned and disinfected. The district was also in contact with the Health Department to ensure effective contact tracing and the staff member who tested positive will not be allowed to return to school for at least 10 days from on-set of symptoms.
Last Thursday, Moser announced that a staff member at Hiawatha Middle School had tested positive - the first report of such in the district. The district followed the same COVID cleaning and contact tracing protocol.
The district is also in contact with the Health Department to ensure effective contact tracing and to continue to take the steps necessary to protect the health of students and staff.
Also on Monday, USD 430 Superintendent Jason Cline reported that a student at Horton High School had tested positive for COVID-19.
"Per our established protocol, we have temporarily closed off all areas of the building that the individual used in the past several days so that we can thoroughly clean and disinfect the spaces," he stated in a press release on the district's Facebook page.
Cline said the district remains in contact with the Brown County Health Department for contact tracing and the individual will not be allowed to return for 10 days from the on-set of symptoms.
Cline cautioned that COVID-19 symptoms are very similar to seasonal influenza and students and staff experiencing symptoms such as fever, coughing, shortness of breath, runny nose, sore throat, nausea, lethargy, lack of appetite, vomiting and diarrhea should contact their health care provider.
Last Wednesday, Cline reported a positive case of a high school staff member and the same COVID-19 cleaning and contact tracing protocol was followed.
As of Monday, the Brown County Health Department has reported 105 cases in the county, 84 of those recovered with three currently hospitalized and three deaths.
Five positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Prairie Hills USD 113 school district since Sept. 11. The first case was reported that day - a teacher at Sabetha High School. On Sunday, Sept. 13, it was reported a student at the Wetmore center was positive. The third and fourth cases were reported Tuesday, Sept. 15 — a student at Sabetha Middle School and an adult employee at the Wetmore center. On Wednesday, Sept. 16, district officials were notified of another student at the Wetmore Academic Center had tested positive.
The district officials stated that the areas impacted by the positive individuals were cleaned and disinfected and USD 113 said it is in contact with Nemaha County Community Health Services and will take the steps necessary to protect the health of its students and staff. Each individual who tested positive has to quarantine 10 days.
Atchison 409 public schools last week announced two positive cases — one student and one staff member.
As of press time, Doniphan West had also not announced any positive cases, and Troy has confirmed one positive case Aug. 31.
