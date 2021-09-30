Plans to build an indoor practice facility for local softball and baseball players at Noble Park are still in the works, as the Hiawatha Baseball and Softball Club continues to raise funds for the project. This week, the group announced a special evening of fundraising as they push toward their financial goals to get the project up and going.
The HBSC will be hosting the first annual Double Play Dinner Fundraiser on Friday, Nov. 12, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m at the Fisher Center. The event will open with a cocktail hour, followed by dinner, which will be catered by the Country Cabin. Early in the evening, entertainment will be provided by former The Voice contestant Matt Snook. Later in the evening, Howl At the Moon’s mobile Dueling Pianos, Howl2Go, will perform, with an intermission for a live auction with sports memorabilia and other valued items. Individual tickets can be purchased for $60 each, or a table of 8 can be reserved for $400 by reaching out to HBSC President Ryan Meininger at 785-742-7116. Seating is limited, and reservations have already begun.
Meininger says HBSC wants their donors and the community to know that the group is still working to bring Phase 1 of the Hiawatha Championship Sports Complex to fruition as quickly as possible. Along with continuing to seek both private and commercial donors locally, the group is in the process of applying for their 501©3 status in order to qualify and apply for additional grants. Surveying and soil samples were also recently completed on the build site, with results coming back as expected, which Meininger calls “good news.”
“We want everyone to know we are still making progress and it is still our goal to break ground by the end of next year,” says Meininger, adding, “but mostly, we want to thank our community for their support and all of our donors for their generosity as we continue to put this project together for our youth.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.