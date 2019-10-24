Check out the full Halloween schedule and Queen information in Friday’s pull-out B section!
As the leaves turn their spectacular shades of autumn in Hiawatha, kids are busy painting downtown windows and the bats and ghosts are lit up downtown, that means only one thing.
It’s time to celebrate the 105th Hiawatha Halloween Frolic’s “Season of the Witch!”
The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau has had a whole month full of activities planned for Hiawatha residents. In addition, the Hiawatha Parks and Recreation has also hopped on the Halloween train, so-to-speak, and has created several hauntingly adventurous activities for the townsfolk to take part in.
Activities kicked off the first week of October and continue this weekend and all next week through Oct. 31 as Hiawatha prepares to celebrate the Halloween Frolic.
In addition, this year is particularly exciting as Gov. Laura Kelly proclaimed Hiawatha “Halloween Town.”
The HCVB and HP&R have several activities scheduled for this final week of Halloween fun in Hiawatha. Other businesses and organizations are also helping out!
Check out what’s left to do this next week:
Saturday, Oct. 26 – Miss Bella’s Costume Contest — from 9 a.m.-noon. at Miss Bella’s Pet Attire and Accessories.
Sunday, Oct. 27 – HP&R Terror on the Trail — 6:30-7:30 Family Friendly; 7:30-10 p.m. Super Spooky along the Haunted Walking Trail. Buy tickets that night or advance express passes at the Fisher Center.
Sunday, Oct. 27 – Paranormal Night at the Museum – dinner with 2 paranormal specialists 5-8 p.m., at downtown Memorial Museum, followed by presentation and tours. Advance tickets only! Tickets $45 each or 2/for $80 – only 50 available. Sponsored by Hiawatha Chamber and Brown County Historical Society
Monday, Oct. 28 – Horror Photo Contest — Viewing and voting of Horror Contest photos at HCVB office, 801 Oregon St., from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 29 – Community Trick-or-Treating
Tuesday, Oct. 29 – Halloween Open House from 4-6 p.m. at Chamber office with trick-or-treating there from 6-8 p.m. Refreshments, treats for kids – view and vote on Horror Contest photos and Haunted House entries at the Chamber office, 801 Oregon St., Hiawatha.
Wednesday, Oct. 30 – Community Trick-or-Treating
Wednesday, Oct. 30– 12th Annual Trick-or-Treat night at the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, 709 Utah, starting at 5 p.m. in the lobby.
Wednesday, Oct. 30 – Hiawatha Parks and Rec Trunk or Treat — from 5:30-7 p.m. At the Fisher Center parking lot.
Thursday, Oct. 31 – Halloween Frolic with the following activities:
Miss Mary’s Children Costume contest – at Brown County Historical Society Memorial Auditorium with registration at noon and contest at 1 p.m. For infants through 6th grade and family groups.
Business Costume Contest – sponsored by GNBank/Connie Mathewson. Contact her to sign up.
Afternoon Parade – Registration and line-up starts at 1 p.m. At Sixth and Utah on corner of courthouse square with parade at 3 p.m. Judging begins at 1:30 p.m.
Business Trick-or-Treating – from 3:30-5 p.m. Downtown. Rainbow provides map. Sign up at Chamber office.
Frolic activities around the square – from 3:30-5 p.m. – games, vendors, food and more.
Evening Parade Lineup/Registration – starts at 4 p.m. At Morrill and Iowa Streets with judging at 5 p.m. Around Red Hawk Drive and in school lot.
Hiawatha High School Marching Band – performs at 5:45 p.m. In 600 block of Oregon Street.
Queen Crowning – At 6 p.m. On north side of courthouse square.
Evening Grand Parade – 7 p.m. with line-up starting at high school.
Other activities:
Golden Jacks: find them at local businesses or the Chamber office to place ideas for next year’s theme, which will be announced at end of parade.
House Decorating Contest: Starts Oct. 1 through Oct. 31. Entry forms available on Facebook page and must be registered by Oct. 25. Winners get trophy and announced during parade.
Contact the HCVB office at 742-7136 for any questions, or to sign up a float. Vendor forms and other information is also available on the Chamber’s social media. You can also contact the office by email at hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net.
