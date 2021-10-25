The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau and the Brown County Historical Society collaborated on two historic tours this past weekend.
The Downtown History Walking Tours on Saturday afternoon drew several interested participants as Lynn Marie Allen, curator/director of the Historical Society and Historical Society and Chamber volunteers toured the downtown area for two separate tours for a glimpse back at Hiawatha's history - especially the founding of businesses dating back to the late 1800s.
That evening, both groups sponsored cemetery tours - also with a flashback at the history of Hiawatha. Participants met at the BCHS Ag Museum on East Iowa, where they loaded the trolley to be taken to the Mt. Hope Cemetery and the Hiawatha Cemetery. There they ran into a few characters who helped build Hiawatha into the community it is today. This includes Sarah Davis - whose husband John Davis built the amazing Davis Memorial in her memory; Elizabeth Krebs - the founder of the Hiawatha Halloween Frolic; Caroline Morrill - wife of E.N. Morrill; Eva Taylor - orphan train girl; and Homer White - a WWI soldier who died following his European service, for who our American Legion Post is named for.
Along the way, the groups shared other historical highlights including the Piano House, Hawthorne House, stories of downtown and much more.
While these tours were part of the Hiawatha Halloween Frolic celebration this year, Allen said she plans to expand the tours and offer them at other times of the year.
