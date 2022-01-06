The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau is once again planning its Annual Meeting.
The Chamber put on hold last year’s meeting due to the COVID-19 pandemic and instead held a mixer at the Country Cabin in July.
This year’s event is planned for Monday, Feb. 7 at the Fisher Community Center, with social hour starting at 6 p.m., with dinner catered by the Country Cabin at 6:30 p.m., and awards presentations to follow.
Each year, the HCVB seeks nominations for the Business, Organization and Volunteer of the Year and the recipients are honored at the Annual Meeting.
In addition, this year’s meeting will feature Virginia Freese for a presentation on the Hiawatha Community Foundation.
HCVB Director Sarah Kleopfer said membership renewal forms are being sent out this week to current and prospective members of the Chamber, and new members are always welcome. Funds raised from memberships go to support the Chamber’s many community events and promotions including the Shop Local program to help keep shoppers at home during the holidays. In addition, the Chamber, which also operates as the Visitors Bureau, sponsors community events such as the Maple Leaf Festival and the Halloween Frolic, in addition to other events throughout the year.
Memberships to the Chamber are as follows:
Individual Friend of the Chamber (Non-Business or Organization) $50.00
Home Business $75.00
Non-Profit: 0-5 Employees $75.00
Non-Profit: 6-20 Employees $100.00
Non-Profit: More than 20 Employees $250.00
Business: 1-5 Employees $100.00
Business: 6-10 Employees $200.00
Business: 11-20 Employees $300.00
Business: 21-45 Employees $400.00
Business: 46-100 Employees $500.00
Business: Over 100 Employees $750.00
For membership information or to reserve a spot at the Annual Meeting, contact the HCVB office at 785-741-7136 or email hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net.
