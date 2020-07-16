In light of the continued concern over the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau has canceled the Maple Leaf Festival, planned for Saturday, Sept. 26.
However - stay tuned for an announcement about the Halloween Frolic's 106th celebration! It might look a little different this year, but the tradition will continue!
The announcement concerning the Maple Leaf Festival came this week as the HCVB joined many other organizations who have canceled activities this year. In the spring, the HCVB canceled the Easter Egg Hunt and did not plan it's other normal activities such as the Spring Tea and additional activities for the Fourth of July.
The Maple Leaf Festival had grown considerably in the last few years with kids inflatables, the mobile Discovery Museum, live music, a variety of food and craft vendors, magicians and many other activities. However, organizers felt that for the safety of the community, they must postpone the event and come back bigger than ever for 2021.
"We understand there are so many unknowns to the COVID-19 virus," said Kate Miller, HCVB president. "The HCVB board unanimously decided that we needed to cancel 2020 Maple Leaf Festival."
Miller said the board understands this will cause disappointment, however the board members decided they could not strive to put on a festival that met the expectations of the last few years and accomplish this safely.
"We also know that there will be many questions about Halloween," she continued. "We would like the public to know that we have a plan in place to safely continue our tradition of the Halloween Parade and Frolic. It may look very different, but it already looks much different from when Mrs. Krebs started the tradition successfully in 1914, so we too will change with the times and current needs."
Miller said the HCVB will do everything in its power to continue with the 106 year tradition and that the board will release information in the coming weeks.
"As always, we hope the public continues to support our local businesses and organizations through the COVID-19 pandemic," she said.
She wanted to remind the public to please remember that the Together We Are Hiawatha campaign is still going on and local shoppers have a chance to win $250 in Chamber Bucks for each winning ticket drawn from participating businesses.
"While it feels like forever, this will eventually have an end and we will be back to a more normal schedule," she said. "Until then, it is more important than ever as a community to come together and support one another."
For any other questions contact the HCVB at 742-7136 or by email at hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net.
