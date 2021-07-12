The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau named BBCC Properties as Member of the Month for July.
Businesses are nominated by fellow Chamber businesses for this honor, which is given at the beginning of each month. Recipients can display a sign, which signifies the honor, in their store window.
BBCC Properties opened its doors in 2018, offering full service property management in northeast Kansas and southeast Nebraska.
Owned and operated by Joel Bacon, BBCC started out in the business park at 800 Oregon and now operates from their brand new 720 Oregon office.
Office Manager Angela Entrikin and Office Assistant Marissa Ruhnke can be reached at (785) 288-1784 and will be happy to help answer any questions you may have.
Contact the HCVB at 742-7136 for information about this program, or other programs and events.
