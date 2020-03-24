What's better than a scavenger hunt while practicing "social distancing?"
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and concern about crowds and social gatherings, several state mandates have been issued that not only closed school buildings, but limited groups of more than 10 to gather.
So many people are staying at home and only going out for essential needs. Well the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau has come up with a "social distancing" activity that you can do from your car! And possibly earn some Chamber Bucks to help out local businesses that are members of the HCVB.
"We need some good cheer while social distancing! Let’s go on a social distancing scavenger hunt!" according to the HCVB about its scavenger hunt that kicked off Tuesday.
President Katie Miller said that starting Tuesday, people and business are encouraged to put teddy bears in their windows - and even share the address as well so hunters can find them. The hunters can take selfies or photos of each and post them on the HCVB Facebook site.
Miller said that each week, the HCVB will draw a name and give away Chamber Bucks, donated by Stacie’s Dance Academy.
Each week will have a different them, so participants can switch out the items based on the following schedule:
* March 24-27th: Teddy Bears
* March 29-April 4: Flowers
* April 5-11th: Rabbits
* April 12-18th: Hearts
To participate, put the image or item of the week in a large street facing window or front door. Items should be large enough to be seen from the street. Participants can search for them while still practicing social distancing.
"Please remember to follow the CDC and Kansas State Health Department recommendation for social distancing! Have fun!"
While the HCVB office is closed, the Chamber is answering phones - 742-7136 - and emails - hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Or send a message via Facebook.
