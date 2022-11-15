The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau has unveiled the 2022 Christmas ornament.
This year's ornament - the fourth in a series designed by local artist Katherine Miller - features Santa Clause and a reindeer at Windmill Lane at the Brown County Historical Society's Ag Museum.
Three years ago, the Chamber released the first in the series - a Santa and his sleigh flying over the Clock Tower and the 2020 keepsake ornament featured the Memorial Auditorium, with a horse and carriage taking a family for a ride downtown on a cold winter night in Hiawatha. Last year's ornament went back to downtown Hiawatha with a snowman and the clock tower.
Chamber Administrator Sarah Kleopfer said the ornaments are available for a limited time only and the HCVB is also offering greeting cards with the same image on them - also available only for a limited time in packs of 20.
She also said all of 2019 ornaments are sold out, but there are a few ornaments left from 2020 and 2021 if someone would want to add to the collection. There are also only a few bundles of cards available from 2020 and 2021 as well.
Contact the Chamber for pricing and to order an ornament of a set of greeting cards at 785-742-7136 or by email at hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net. Or send a message through the HCVB's Facebook page.
