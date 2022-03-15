Hiawatha City Administrator Mike Nichols will be leaving the City on April 6, after offering his resignation at Monday night's meeting.
Nichols has secured the same position with North Kansas City, Mo., and will begin on April 11 after serving the City of Hiawatha since December of 2013. Nichols briefly addressed his departure at Monday night’s meeting of the Hiawatha City Commission. His last commission meeting will be on March 28.
At the meeting, Nichols presented the commission with information from the Kansas League of Municipalities on finding an interim City Administrator while the city seeks applicants for the full time position. The cost of listing and advertising the position will be nearly $6,000. The commission voted to enter into an agreement with the League of Municipalities for assistance in filling the position, with a projection of three to four months to get the job fully seated.
The city is also searching to fill City Clerk and Police Chief positions.
For Nichols, a North Kansas City High School graduate, the new job will be a homecoming. The NKC City Commission approved Nichols’ appointment at a Special Meeting on March 9.
On the North Kansas City website, Mayor Bryant DeLong said “I am excited to have Michael lead our excellent team in North Kansas City. Mr. Nichols will bring a depth of knowledge and skills to the organization, along with his deep roots in the community. We look forward to working with him to execute the City’s Strategic and continuing to make NKC an even better place to live, work and play.”
Reached for comment, Nichols said the move to North Kansas City was an opportunity he could not pass up.
“My wife and I are excited to return to where we grew up and my son is excited to be closer to family," he said. "There’s a lot we’re going to miss about Hiawatha, but we’re also looking forward to this new chapter.”
