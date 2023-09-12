The Hiawatha City Commission voted 3-1 Monday night to move forward on the 2024 budget that calls for a roughly 14 percent increase and an additional 1.4 mills levied.

Commissioner Brian Shefferd was the lone nay vote,with Mayor Becky Shamburg and Commissioners David Middendorf and Toni Hull in favor of the motion. Commissioner Evans Woehlecke was absent.

