The Hiawatha City Commission voted 3-1 Monday night to move forward on the 2024 budget that calls for a roughly 14 percent increase and an additional 1.4 mills levied.
Commissioner Brian Shefferd was the lone nay vote,with Mayor Becky Shamburg and Commissioners David Middendorf and Toni Hull in favor of the motion. Commissioner Evans Woehlecke was absent.
Shefferd stated emphatically several times during Monday night's meeting that he felt the city should not raise that 1.4 mills and would rather stay at the same mill levy as 2023 - which is 41.031. Shefferd stated that with valuation increases, this would still provide roughly 12.5 percent in additional funds for the city budget without raising mils.
"To go for this is too much," he said. "It is inconsiderate to the public."
The city commission followed procedure Monday night - first with a public hearing on the intent to exceed the Revenue Neutral Rate, followed by a Budget Hearing. Two citizens - Stuart Aller and Richard Schilling - were present to protest the increase in taxes.
In July, the commission was presented with the RNR levy and three options to exceed it in 2024. Option 1 was the RNR of 36.475 mils - which would generate the same property tax dollars as the current levy, due to the increased valuation in property.
Over a series of several budget meetings, the commission did not consider this option feasible, due to inflation coupled with a substantial decrease in the property tax levy over the past three budget years.
Option 2 was to levy the current rate of 41.031, which would still provide additional funds. Option 3 was the "inflation levy" rate of 42.459 and Option 4 was to levy 53.012 mills, equal to the 2020 budget levy prior to property tax decreases.
The Hiawatha City Commission initially decided to go for Option 4 and published the 53.012 mill levy for RNR notices, with the understanding the published budget would likely be lower. It was following two more budget workshops the commission went with the "inflation levy" rate of 42.459. With valuation increases in mind, this will generate an additional $185,169 in revenue.
Broken down, this rate sets the General Fund at 13.7 mills, Parks & Recreation at 11.559 mills and Employee Benefits at 11.00. The Library fund levy is set at 6.2 mills.
City Administrator Becky Berger went over the various department funds and anticipated increases with a budget power point. She said the amount targeted for spending was $10.6 million, noting there were not major changes from current year to 2024. She noted the new budget called for some restructuring and reorganization of the budget, along with additional funding for improvements, purchases and salaries.
Berger reviewed valuation increases and also provided information that the tax increase would amount to roughly $103 more a year on a home valued at $150,000, or $68.82 more a year on a home valued at $100,000. Berger said there had been a lot of discussion that the city and county property and sales tax were high, however in comparison with other municipalities of the same size, Hiawatha was lower with the average at 54 mills. She said average sales tax for peer cities was 8.8 percent.
"We are at 9 percent," she said, noting the city needs to make sure it has funding to continue to provide the services the citizens need. She said some projects get held off, year over year, "but those needs don't go away."
Berger told commissioners and the public gathered for the Revenue Neutral Rate and Budget Hearings, that the 2024 budget also included additional funding for a 5-year Capital Improvement and Equipment Replacement Plan. Berger also said that the City of Hiawatha had a high debt burden and utility debt.
Commissioner Shefferd also challenged some increases in the Parks and Recreation Department, noting that some improvements added up to big dollars - such as a new pickleball court - and asked about a quarter cent sales tax that was supposed to be funding projects for recreation. He said the commission had pledge at that time to not raise taxes, but instead utilize the money from the sales tax for recreation.
Parks and Rec Director Stacy Jasper told the commission that when the sales tax came on in 2019 after the Lantern Tax fell off, her budget was cut and that sales tax money went toward operational costs, rather than improvements. She said the 2024 budget was finally putting some of the recommended improvements back in.
Commissioner David Middendorf commended the Parks and Recreation Department, pointing out how the programs brought many visitors to town, which in turn created money for local businesses and the city through sales tax.
Other members of the commission conveyed concern over raising taxes. Commissioner Hull said she felt they could have cut some donations and subsidies more, noting the city didn't have a "money tree." However, she noted the proposed budget leaves the city debt-free and gives the departments what they need.
"It's a hard decision," she said.
Mayor Becky Shamburg said she didn't like to raise taxes either, but felt that after several budget hearings she trusted the input from the city administrator and the department heads, feeling they needed to move forward on the proposed budget.
In other business:
* Under Old Business, the commission discussed 310 Hiawatha St., as an "Unsafe and Dangerous Structure." This property had been under scrutiny for a couple years by the commission and at one point in 2022 was on the demolition list. Owners had pleaded for more time to bring the house up to code and some work had been completed.
The commissioners asked Code Enforcement Officer David Wilson about the condition of the house and he said there were still very real concerns. Berger reported that the house was valued at $2,550 on the county website and the land valued at $17,000.
Commissioner Shefferd said he feels the owners had cleaned up the house quite a bit and that it's "100 percent repairable," - it's a matter of the owners getting the time and the money for the projects. He said there were numerous other houses in town in worse shape and had a hard time tearing a house down and making the residents homeless. He indicated that a shortage of housing in Hiawatha would make it difficult for the owners to find another place to live.
Mayor Shamburg agreed there were other homes in just as bad a shape, but "we have got to start putting our foot down." She said she understood the concern for the family, but there were also safety and health concerns the city had to enforce. She also agreed that the housing shortage was a real concern and the situation was frustrating.
Commissioner Shefferd asked about the residents and were they informed that this was up for discussion again? City Attorney Andy Delaney suggested the commission table discussion until the Sept. 25 meeting and ask the owners to come for discussion.
* The commission voted to give Public Works Director Brad Scott permission to apply for a KAIP Airport Grant in hopes to get funding for runway edge lighting at the airport. The grant is a 90/10 grant with the city responsible for 10 percent of the final cost - estimated at $500,000.
* The commission voted to appoint Richard Schilling, Bob Freese and David Wilson to the Housing Rehabilitation Board.
* As part of the Consent Agenda, the commission approved payment to the 1st Due Emergency Response Solutions LLC for $8,793.53 for Fire Department Bunker Gear.
* Berger reported that the Brown County Commission had cut funding of $25,000 for the Hiawatha Foundation for Economic Development this year as part of approximately $200,000 in cuts after hearing from upset county citizens. Berger said she felt this was a step backward in progress within the city for economic development and additional housing and urged the commissioners to continue with is planned funding. She also asked if the city commission would send a letter of support to the Brown County Commission.
* The commission decided to table Resolution No. 16, which outlined 13 new properties for the Unsafe and Dangerous Structure list, in order for further review until the next meeting.
* There was discussion of the ambulance service subsidy agreement with Town and Country EMS for the amount of $44,570 and how the county levees tax dollars for funding. Delaney told commissioners that city support was not required, but something that had been done for many years. If a change was made, the city was required to give 120 days notice.
* Scott provided an update on the First and Oregon stoplights, which had been in flashing mode since last spring due to a malfunction in equipment. The state continues to insist the lights be removed completely. Scott told the commissioners that the school district has requested to meet with the governor on the matter. He said it could come down to that the city would have no choice but to remove them.
* Fire Chief Patrick Sheldon reported that the Fire Department conducted a back-burning exercise for middle school science students to replicate the fires that recently ravaged Hawaii.
