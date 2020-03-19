Given the constantly-changing nature of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency, there is a nonstop amount of information to consider. As such, the following are changes to City operations until further notice, as well as information to assist you with these changes. All is done in an effort to minimize contact and promote social distancing. We apologize for any inconvenience but, truly feel it is in the best interest of Hiawatha and our surrounding communities.
1. Effective immediately, City Hall and all other facilities are closed to public access with the exception of the Law Enforcement Center (please see item 5 below). All permits, applications and any other form normally obtained by coming into City Hall can be found on the City’s website www.cityofhiawatha.org. If you are unable to locate what you’re looking for on our website, please call (785) 742-7417. We will still be working. We will post instructions on the doors of both entrances to City Hall for things that frequently bring people to City Hall.
2. Utility bills may be paid in multiple ways; by placing your payment in the drop box located in the Oregon Street entrance to City Hall, they can be mailed, paid online or you can sign up for automatic withdrawal.
3. Bruning Park and Noble Park are closed. This includes all softball, baseball and soccer fields. If you choose to go to some of the other parks in the City, please be mindful of the social distancing recommendations from the CDC and KDHE (at least six feet of separation).
4. As you may be aware, Governor Kelly has issued an executive order prohibiting Mass Gatherings consisting of 50 or more people. Restaurants and Bars are not being forced to close but, they will be restricted to having no more than 49 people in the establishment at any given time. Additionally they must preserve the social distancing of six feet between tables, booths, bar stools and at ordering counters, as well as cease self-service of unpackaged foods, such as but not limited to salad bars and buffets.
5. Please contact the Hiawatha Police Department by phone for any non-urgent reporting or questions. If it is necessary to meet with an officer to complete your report, we will make the necessary arrangements. Do not come to the Hiawatha Law Enforcement Center in person unless it is necessary. Vehicle Inspections will be done by Appointment Only for City of Hiawatha residents. Please call (785) 742-2156 and we will assign an officer to meet with you. As always, if you have an emergency call 911 for assistance.
The following is a list of phone numbers for City departments:
City Hall, Code Enforcement, Fire (non-emergency) (785) 742-7417
Police (non-emergency) (785) 742-2156
Parks & Recreation (785) 742-7176
Streets, Water & Lights (785) 742-7850
Sewer (785) 742-3196
As we’ve said before, it is important for all of us to make informed decisions to minimize the impact of COVID-19 on our community. Please consult the CDC and KDHE’s websites for up-to-date information. These decisions are not being taken lightly. Thank you for your understanding and support. We will continue to evaluate as the situation with COVID-19 further evolves nationally, regionally and locally. Below are links to resources for information related to COVID-19 and steps from the CDC and KDHE to help prevent illness.
Resources
Reliable, updated information on COVID-19 can be found on these websites:
KDHE: http://www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus/index.htm
