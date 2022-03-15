The Hiawatha City Commission held a meeting on Monday evening, and recent findings of violations of the Kansas Open Meetings Act were discussed at several points throughout the night.
Former City Commissioner Toni Hull addressed the group, stating her displeasure with the state of the city government. Hull said that she does not want the taxpayers to have to foot any of the bill for the KOMA violation and the subsequent investigation, saying instead that the two commissioners and the mayor that were found in violation should pay the fines. Hull said that the three have punished a lot of people and their families and created an uncomfortable atmosphere for city employees.
Commissioner Brian Shefferd said that he would gladly donate the $500 for the fine, while Commissioner Evans Woehlecke apologized for his part in the violations, and said he would also pay his share.
Commissioner Becky Shamburg said that she disagrees with the elements of the investigation that pointed to one incident regarding a juvenile that was discussed among Woehlecke, Shefferd and Mayor Collins, noting that the investigation was completed and action was taken quickly. Shamburg shared her belief that the Police Department has done a good job, and commented that in just over two months that the city has lost 5 vital employees, finishing by saying that it is not the commission’s job to micromanage city employees.
Commissioner Sheffered shared website statistics showing that property crime has been disproportionately high in Hiawatha, defending his position that a change was needed in the Police Department.
After an Executive Session, the commission acknowledged that they were served with a notice of the KOMA violation. Shamburg said that while she would agree to vote for the Consent Agreement in order to move ahead without costing taxpayers any more money, she does not appreciate having to take hours of training due to the actions of others. The group then voted to approve the proposed Consent Agreement regarding the Notice of Violation of the Kansas Open Meetings Act by the City of Hiawatha.
In other business:
* The group approved several requests, including a temporary permit for the Hiawatha Country Club to serve alcohol as the Hospital Foundation Fundraiser at the Fisher Center, as well as a request for Mainly Marathon to use the walking trail for a marathon on May 15, and a request for a Resolution to deem the structure at 800 N 8th Street as an immediate hazard.
* The commission also voted to amend the City Clerk job description, as well as the Assistant City Clerk job description, and later voted to increase the pay of Assistant City Clerk Lynette Grier while she is fulfilling the duty of the City Clerk.
* Commission members approved a bid in the amount of $76,000 by Skyview Equipment for a Water Department backhoe, as well as waiving the bidding process to have an ultraviolet disinfection system at the Wastewater Treatment Plant repaired by the original manufacturer at a cost of $43,375, while also agreeing to seek bids for a UFD replacement, as well as a new pump for the Wastewater Department.
