Three Hiawatha City Commission positions are up for election.
Attached are the candidate profiles that were printed in the Oct. 9 edition of the Hiawatha World.
Incumbent Commissioner of Utilities Toni Hull is being challenged by Brian Shefferd.
Incumbent Commissioner of Parks and Streets Becky Shamburg is being challenged by Nicholas Blevins and Paul Mendez.
Incumbent Commissioner of Police Dustin Williams is being challenged by Evans Woehlecke.
The General Election is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
