The Hiawatha City Commission held a Special Meeting on Wednesday afternoon to discuss not requiring masks during private events at the Fisher Center.
There was much discussion regarding the high school Prom at the Fisher Center this coming weekend. Hiawatha Parks and Recreation Director Stacy Jasper said she, as well as her staff, are comfortable moving forward without masks at private functions, but Commissioner Becky Shamburg shared her hesitation in removing the mask requirement prior to Saturday’s Prom.
Shamburg cited potential mass quarantine issues when stating that she would not vote for the mask requirement to be pulled prior to the weekend. Shamburg said that she is concerned about how the wrong decision could effect school activities, as well as graduation. Mayor Bill Collins agreed, stating that he also disagreed with pulling the mask requirement. Commissioner Brian Shefferd shared his opinion that the students had done well with masks all year, and that they deserved one dance without masks.
Shamburg put forth a motion to repeal the requirement for masks at the Fisher Center at private events, effective Monday, April 19, contingent upon the customer signing a waiver. Shefferd stated that he believed that the commission was overstepping by not allowing Prom organizers to make the decision. The motion passed four to one, with Shefferd casting the lone dissenting vote. Shefferd made it known that he would have voted in favor of the motion if it went into effect before prom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.