The Hiawatha City Commission met on Monday evening, with Acting City Clerk Megan Green presenting the winner of the recent poll to select the City's new logo.
Jesslyn Gullikson was the artist whose design was chosen, winning a gift card and XXXX. Her design was selected as a group of 3 to move on to the poll, which was posted on the Hiawatha Happenings Facebook page, with voting closing on May 19th.
The group also heard from Hiawatha Baseball & Softball Club President Troy Kolb, who requested to set up a lease for the grounds of the proposed softball field at Noble Park. Kolb said the club would like to move on with a lease much like the one created for the recently-completed indoor practice facility that was Phase One of the project. Mayor Becky Shamburg stated that she did not initially believe that the building would be completed and does not want to stand in the way of the progress the group is making. The Commission was in consensus, and Kolb will work with City Attorney Andy Delaney on creating a lease agreement. Kolb also announced that the club will hold an Open House this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for anyone interested in seeing the inner workings of the indoor practice facility.
At the end of the meeting, the Commission held a brief Executive Session to discuss non-elected personnel and returned with no binding action taken.
In other business from the meeting:
*The group heard from Ian Schuetz, sharing concerns about the parking lot easement discussed at the last meeting for Rainbow Communications, stating that it would create issues accessing his properties.
*A budget workshop scheduled for later in the evening was moved to June 5th.
*Mayor Shamburg commended the HHS track athletes who had qualified for the State meet.
*Shamburg also noted that with the passing of Irv Schwalm the city has lost several community stalwarts so far this year.
*Commissioner Dave Middendorf reminded those in attendance of the upcoming Hiawatha Community Foundation Match Days.
*Commissioner Evans Woehlecke shared some memories of the Lloyd and Azalea Robinson family in recognizing the success of the HBSC Dedication Ceremony last weekend.
*Commissioner Toni Hull commended all the artists who participated in the city logo design contest.
