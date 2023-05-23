The Hiawatha City Commission met on Monday evening, with Acting City Clerk Megan Green presenting the winner of the recent poll to select the City's new logo.

Jesslyn Gullikson was the artist whose design was chosen, winning a gift card and XXXX.  Her design was selected as a group of 3 to move on to the poll, which was posted on the Hiawatha Happenings Facebook page, with voting closing on May 19th.  

