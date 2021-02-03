The Hiawatha City Commission met on Monday evening, voting to approve bids for a city truck, as well as for 2021 cement work.
J&B Contractors was the lone bidder for the city’s annual cement bid, earning the contract. There were two bids for a Street Department truck, with Midway Ford Truck Center receiving the agreement with the city on a bid of $49,883.80 for a Ford F550.
The Commission also read a proclamation for the Boy Scouts, declaring the second week of February as Scouts-BSA Anniversary Week.
After hearing requests from local citizens to rescind the city’s mask mandate, the Commission also heard from local healthcare organizations, and did not second a motion to rescind the mandate. Also declined was motion to re-open City Hall. The group did vote to re-open the Fisher Center following guidelines to be posted by Parks and Rec Director Stacy Jasper.
The Commission also approved the Consent Agenda, which included utility refunds of $300.13, a payment to J&B Contractors in the amount of $12,000.00, and a payment to Kansas Municipal Insurance Trust for 2021 work comp insurance in the amount of $46,606.00.
The next regular city commission meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 16 due to President's Day holiday on the 15th.
