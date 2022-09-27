At Monday night’s meeting of the Hiawatha City Commission, the group voted accept one presented new firefighter. Brent Matthias was approved by the Commission to join the Fire Department.
Fire Chief Patrick Sheldon addressed the Commission, requesting an explanation why only one applicant was presented at the meeting, when two applicants were submitted. Sheldon said he had to go back to the department and explain, so he would like some clarity. The Commission responded with some questions, and it was agreed that the potential firefighter would be placed on the agenda and voted on at the next meeting. The Commission also addressed National Fire Prevention Week, and stated that the Proclamation for the week will be posted on the city website.
Sheldon also shared that the department’s fundraising dinner went very well, as they ran out of 53 points of meat in the first hour, and said that thanks to the turnout and support the group will plan bigger going forward. Sheldon thanked the community for their support, as well as the companies and individuals who helped make the event a success.
The Commission was approached by Zachary Brown, owner of the two carwashes in Hiawatha, who requested a break on sewage rates after a leak at one of the locations. The Commission granted the waiver of the sewage rate for that time period. Brown followed with a suggestion that in the case of an emergency, the city loosen their criteria for contacts during an emergency, as he was on a plane and could have saved quite a bit of water had his wife been able to communicate with the city office.
A request to set the parade route and the bonfire for Homecoming week for the Hiawatha High School was also approved, with the bonfire set for October 6th and the parade scheduled for October 7th. The group also approved an Ordinance setting new pet license fees, as well as an annual Ordinance setting salaries and compensation, and a Resolution setting the employee pay scale for 2023. The Commission also recognized the National 4-H Week Proclamation.
In other business, the Commissioners voted to approve the Consent Agenda, which included a payment to Ray Lindsey for ultraviolet system upgrades utilizing ARPA funds in the amount of $43,375.00 and a payment to Morrill Public Library in the amount of $12,783.16.
