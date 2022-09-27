At Monday night’s meeting of the Hiawatha City Commission, the group voted accept one presented new firefighter. Brent Matthias was approved by the Commission to join the Fire Department.

Fire Chief Patrick Sheldon addressed the Commission, requesting an explanation why only one applicant was presented at the meeting, when two applicants were submitted. Sheldon said he had to go back to the department and explain, so he would like some clarity. The Commission responded with some questions, and it was agreed that the potential firefighter would be placed on the agenda and voted on at the next meeting. The Commission also addressed National Fire Prevention Week, and stated that the Proclamation for the week will be posted on the city website.

