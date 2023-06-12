Clock Tower

Photos by Joey May

A large flag was draped on the front of City Hall, located in the Clock Tower building in downtown Hiawatha.

 Photos by Joey May

The Hiawatha City Commission held a regular session on Monday evening at the Hiawatha City Hall, where the group agreed to a pair of projects to repair roads inside the city.

Director of Public Works Brad Scott addressed the Commission, discussing a quote provided by J&B Contractors LLC for concrete repairs at the intersections of 4th and Miami Streets, and 6th and Miami Streets.  Scott explained that the concrete has deteriorated around the construction joints from the recent Streets Project, and hopes to have J&B scheduled to complete the work before the school year begins.  Commissioner David Middendorf asked City Attorney Andy Delaney if working on part of the project while the city is attempting to close out with AHRS Construction was advisable, to which Delaney responded that because it seemed to be a safety issue, it needs to move forward.  The Commission approved the quote for two construction joints and leveling three sewer manhole lids for the price of $9,189.37.

