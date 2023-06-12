The Hiawatha City Commission held a regular session on Monday evening at the Hiawatha City Hall, where the group agreed to a pair of projects to repair roads inside the city.
Director of Public Works Brad Scott addressed the Commission, discussing a quote provided by J&B Contractors LLC for concrete repairs at the intersections of 4th and Miami Streets, and 6th and Miami Streets. Scott explained that the concrete has deteriorated around the construction joints from the recent Streets Project, and hopes to have J&B scheduled to complete the work before the school year begins. Commissioner David Middendorf asked City Attorney Andy Delaney if working on part of the project while the city is attempting to close out with AHRS Construction was advisable, to which Delaney responded that because it seemed to be a safety issue, it needs to move forward. The Commission approved the quote for two construction joints and leveling three sewer manhole lids for the price of $9,189.37.
Later in the meeting, Scott again spoke the governing body about the summers chip seal project, saying that he had requested the County to push the city's work back. Scott said a portion of 3rd Street that used to be gravel needs to be refinished with $12,000 of asphalt. The group approved the repairs.
Scott also discussed repairs to downtown street lights in the amount of $1,101, as well as work to remove the traffic signals from the First and Oregon Street intersection, after KDOT finally nixed the stoplight. The Commission thanked Scott for his time and effort in trying to get the group to see the city's point of view. Mayor Becky Shamburg said the city will now work with the school to see if there is another avenue to retaining the light.
Fire Chief Patrick Sheldon brought a request to move $131,000 in funds allotted in the budget for a building addition to go toward the purchase of a $168,000 2023 Ford F550 truck from Hays Fire. Sheldon explained that the department's most-used truck is an early 90's model that has died three times while at fires. The Fire Chief also pointed out that the department's other two trucks are a 2015 and a 1999, stating, "We've proven we take care of our equipment." The Commission did not shut down the request, but asked to have the current truck checked out one more time, as well as taking time to look into a few other avenues to acquiring a truck.
In other business at the meeting:
*The Commission approved the Consent Agenda, including minutes from the last two meetings, repairs for the city's bucket truck, the previously discussed easement for Rainbow Communications, the Hiawatha Baseball and Softball Club softball lease agreement, and the removal of No Parking signs on the 800 block of South 2nd Street.
*Kayla Williams of BT&Co. presented the City's 2022 audit, which was returned with no items outstanding, an unmodified opinion on the regulatory basis of accounting, no difficulties in performing the audit, and the completed requirement for the city in completing their audit.
*Morrill Public Library Director Erin Verbick gave a report, stating that the library provided $1.1 million in services in 2022. Verbick also informed the Commission that the Friends of the Library was the recipient of $19,000 in funds from the Hiawatha Community Foundation's Match Day, putting the library's funds to replace their elevator at around $53,000, which allows them to start applying for grants for the remainder.
*City Attorney Andy Delaney reported that the County Commission had issued an invitation at their June 5th meeting for the City Commission to send representatives to discuss dispatch at the June 19th meeting.
