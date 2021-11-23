The Hiawatha City Commission met on Monday evening, voting to approve the previously-discussed increases to contractor licensing fees, along with new bond requirements for tree trimming contractors.
The newly-approved ordinance is number 2102. City Attorney Andy Delaney also proposed a second ordinance, number 2013, which would define and set licensing fees for food truck vendors, which will be discussed at the next meeting.
The commission also accepted “Thank you’s” from Brenda Bolden in regards to the John McClendon signs, as well as from the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitor Bureau for supporting the Halloween Frolic. The group presented Appreciation of Service certificates to City Clerk Tish Sims, as well as Michael “Duke” Koerperich and Cory Lay. A proclamation declaring the Saturday following Thanksgiving as Small Business Saturday was also read.
A License to Sell Cereal Malt Beverages was approved for Wal-Mart, while Police Chief John Defore had a request to approve a Special Traffic Enforcement Program Contract with KDOT approved, as well as a request to approve a Hiawatha Police Department Firearm and Equipment Lease Purchase Program. The commission also approved a bid from Bruna Implement Company for $10,801.52 for a three-year tractor lease. The group also voted to confirm Sean Sample as a volunteer firefighter.
City Administrator Mike Nichols informed the commission that AHRS will be removing a portion of Miami Street on Wednesday and pouring new concrete on Friday, which will not disrupt school bus routes. Nichols also requested that the commission approve closing City Hall on Thursday and Friday of this week, the Friday before Christmas and New Years, as well as closing on Dec. 30 at noon to allow staff to close out the business year, which was approved.
Commissioner Becky Shamburg commended Hiawatha Parks and Recreation Department Director Stacy Jasper on her work on the Turkey Trot, saying that Jasper is a true asset to the city.
In other business, the commission approved the Consent Agenda, which included utility account refunds in the amount of $1,182.70, payment to gWorks in the amount of $11,376.61 and a payment to Kansas City Testing & Engineering, LLC in the amount of $1,259.70.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.