At Monday’s meeting of the Hiawatha City Commission, City Clerk Tish Sims, who has been with the city for nearly four years, made it official that she will be leaving the position, thanking the commission for her time in Hiawatha and saying that she has appreciated her time here.
Mayor Bill Collins, City Administrator Mike Nichols and members of the Commission all praised the work Sims has done with the City of Hiawatha and wished her well in future endeavors.
City Administrator Nichols informed the commission that the City Clerk position has been listed with the Kansas League of Municipalities as well as with the Kansas Clerks, and locally. Nichols further suggested that the commission consider altering the position of City Clerk, as well as that of the Chief of Police, to no longer seek re-appointment every two years. Per the recommendation, either of the positions would function much like the City Administrator, who serves at the will of the commission, but without any given time limit.
He also informed the commission that the city has received nine applications for the open Chief of Police position.
In other business:
* The commission approved a request from Life Scout Chloe Hooper, who requested permission to install a bench swing at the Hiawatha City Lake for her Eagle Scout project.
* The commission also approved a demolition agreement request from Roger and Kay Rankin for the property at 413 Kickapoo St. The group rescinded their bid acceptance for the Fisher Center door replacement, after costs increased after the bidding process, but approved a lease bid from Skyview Equipment in the amount of $4,500 annually for a tractor for the Parks & Recreation Department.
* Also approved was an agreement with the Kansas Department of Commerce and the City for a $600,000 CDGB grant for the sewer project, as well as a payment in the amount of $32,150.07 to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for the Sanitary Sewer System flow Study loan.
* The group also agreed to transfer 2021 unexpended capital line-item expenditure amounts to the Capital Improvement Fund, approved a request from the Tree Board to amend the “trees and shrubs” section of Chapter 13, Article 3 of the city code, and voted to enter into an agreement with Olsson Company for Phase 1A design and construction engineering of the sanitary sewer system project.
* The commission voted to approve the Consent Agenda, which included utility refunds in the amount of $565.88, and payments to the Kansas State Treasurer in the amounts of $72,145.00 and $3,468.75.
