The Hiawatha City Commission met Monday evening, and voted to find that owners of properties recently deemed dangerous structures or with minimum housing violations had failed to commence reasonable repairs prior to the mandated deadline.
There were a few exceptions from the list. A representative of the owner of the property at 400 S 4th Street was present, and after detailing the repairs made and planned, was given an extension of 30 days, given that proper permits are filed and the work is completed by a licensed contractor. The properties at 315 Oregon Street and 815 Hiawatha Avenue were both approved for demolition application agreements with the City.
Don Ingram was present as a representative of an LLC that owns seven of the properties, and was denied a request for a 90 day extension given the extent of work needed and the number of properties.
In other business:
* The commission recognized Officer Dustin Winters of the Hiawatha Police Department for outstanding service. The group was also informed that Facilities Maintenance Coordinator Dan Durre had turned in his retirement notice. Also approved was a new employment contract for Police Chief John Defore.
* Commissioner Dave Middendorf was selected as the commission’s representative on the newly formed Land Bank Board of Trustees. Walter Hostettler was appointed to the Hiawatha Housing Authority.
* The commission approved an OAS contract with the Sabetha Hospital, as well as a motion to write off uncollectable utility debt and transfer past due utility billing to collections.
* The commission approved the Consent Agenda, which included $805.12 in utility refunds, payments for GO Bonds to the Kansas State Treasurer in the amounts of $31,070.38 and $41,448.62, a payment to Olsson in the amount of $8.259.12, a payment to Crawford, Murphy and Tilly in the amount of $5,104.05 and payments to Suez Utility Service Co., Inc. in the amounts of $5,573.85 and $6,299.93.
