At Monday night’s meeting of the Hiawatha City Commission, the commission agreed to join into an agreement with the Kansas League of Municipalities to assist with the search for a new city administrator.
Monday marked current Administrator Mike Nichols’ final meeting, as he will depart the position on April 6, when he will assume the same role with his hometown of North Kansas City.
The cost of the position search through the League of Municipalities will be $4,646, with further charges for additional advertising and legwork. The group requested Nichols to suggest a suitable interim city administrator from a list that have been submitted. Nichols was given a plaque and thanked for his service by Mayor Bill Collins and Commissioners Becky Shamburg, Evans Woehlecke and Dave Middendorf.
Nichols thanked the commission, the organizations he has worked with and Hiawatha’s citizens, and said that the city employees have been a wonderful group to work with and that he will miss them.
The commission also heard a series of requests from the Hiawatha Baseball and Softball Club. Club President Troy Kolb was present, and asked the commission to approve the upcoming year to the group’s lease with the city, which is on a year-by-year basis. Having purchased the materials to construct the new indoor baseball facility, the group wants to be sure they are clear to move forward.
The commission agreed to have City Attorney Andy Delaney to draft an updated lease, while also agreeing to waive the tap fees for sewer and water connections and using city labor to connect the services, given that the Baseball and Softball Club pays for materials. There was also discussion about the city reserving the property south of the field for the next phase of the Club’s project, constructing a softball field.
Also approved was a change order for the airport project, a Charter Ordinance that amends the Chief of Police and City Clerk positions, allowing for the positions to operate without term limits, and the group awarded a bid for sealing and center striping Oregon Street to Vance Brothers in the amount of $100,366.
The commission also agreed to the initial request to petitions to annex properties belonging to The Harold A. Heher Trust No. 1, George and Sharon Wilhelm an Glenda Rieger into the city limits.
