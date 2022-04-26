The Hiawatha City Commission met on Monday evening, and the group received backlash from a pair of very displeased members of the community during the public comment session of the meeting.
Richard Tesoriero addressed the commission first, revisiting his concerns regarding the more than $4 million street project that he first shared in July of last year. As a contractor, Tesoriero shared that he was asked to get involved by other residents who felt that the city was not doing enough to ensure the quality of the project or to address perceived issues with the completed work, and lamented the lack of communication between the commission and their constituents.
Tesoriero cited problems with the work, including his count of 122 cracks between Oregon and Miami streets, and the state of the grass along the curbs where work was completed - especially up Miami Street. He told the commissioners that the residents of Hiawatha deserved more information and wanted to know where the project was at as it was perceived the actual work was completed.
Mayor Bill Collins informed Tesoriero that the job has not been closed out yet, and Commissioner Becky Shamburg - Commissioner of Streets - said that some information cannot be shared at this time. Tesoriero also challenged the commissioners to drive the streets and review the work. Tesoriero agreed to leave a list of questions with Mayor Collins to be reviewed by the City Attorney for information that can be shared.
The next speaker was Amiee Defore, who spoke regarding the commission’s Kansas Open Meetings Act violations and the firing of her husband, former Chief of Police John Defore, in December of last year. Earlier this spring, following an extensive investigation by the Brown County Attorney's office, it was released that Commissioners Evans Woehlecke and Brian Shefferd - along with Mayor Bill Collins - had been found in violation of KOMA when they voted to terminate Chief Defore in open session and Commissioners Becky Shamburg and David Middendorf knew nothing about their concerns.
The findings from the investigation also showed documented accounts of text messages and conversations between the three that had occurred in private.
She categorized the act as illegal, and criticized the motivations and fact-gathering of the three members guilty of the violation, calling their actions a disgrace to the City of Hiawatha. Defore also refuted the crime statistics that were shared by a commissioner at a previous committee meeting, saying that the website they were taken from was inaccurate and not comprehensive.
Defore also noted that the case the three members of the commission had targeted with concern over her husband's handling of the case had been filed in District Court and that according to the County Attorney was investigated thoroughly before being presented to his office.
(The full public comment section - along with the entire meeting - can be found on Youtube.com under City of Hiawatha.)
In other business:
* The group discussed an extension for the Minimum Housing Code violations at 310 Hiawatha Avenue. The owners shared some of their hardships and their progress. The commission was in agreement that too little progress has been made, but agreed to give an additional month. The yard must be cleaned up and plans for siding the house, as well as other progress will be expected at the May 23 meeting of the commission if the homeowners will be given an additional extension.
* The property at 111 Navajo Street was also reviewed. Rodney Meyer submitted an application for structure demolition, then rescinded it after he received offers to buy the property. With the potential for a new owner to put a house on the existing foundation, the commission voted to give a 30-day extension on the property.
* The commission heard updates on the brine water lagoon project, and agreed to submit requests for proposals for various options for evaporation equipment.
* The group approved bids for Layton’s Pump Station repairs, including a bid in the amount of $36,500 from Tedrow for repairs, and $6,000 for electrical work from Drill-Well. The group also approved a budgeted expense of $5,728.85 to replace seals on 5 blowers at the waste water treatment plan from Kaeser Compressors.
* The commission acknowledged Proclamations for Earth Day, Arbor Day and Municipal Clerk’s Week, which will be available on the city’s website, and were also given a report on the 2021 audit, which came back clean, from BT&Co Audit Manager Kayla Williams.
* The group also voted to subsidize ambulance services at the same rate for Town and Country EMS. The commission also approved the Consent Agenda, which included a payment to Kansas Municipal Insurance Trust for additional 2021 Worker’s Compensation premiums in the amount of $5,993.00 and utility account refunds in the amount of $763.98.
