The Hiawatha City Commission met on Monday evening and, with the hospital sales tax vote coming up Tuesday, heard an update from Hiawatha Hospital CEO John Broberg.
The CEO explained that nine month financials are in, with gross volume revenue up 5 percent compared to last year, and expenses down 15 percent. Broberg also said that with increased volume up, the hospital was able to pay off its line of credit. In regards to the sales tax issue on Tuesday’s election, Broberg said he felt the group did a better job of advertising and explaining with a different strategy after last year’s failed vote.
The commission also voted to approve a lease agreement with Hemisphere GNSS (USA), Inc. for ten acres. The agreement is a renewal of an annual lease between the City and Hemisphere. With Commissioners Toni Hull and Becky Shamburg absent, the commission also voted to table a discussion regarding prohibiting electronic cigarettes in public areas and places of employment.
In other business, the commission approved the Consent Agenda, which included an appropriation of $61,819.08, utility refunds of $309.09, payment to the Kansas State Treasurer of $185,850.00, payments to Crawford, Murphy and Tilly of $3,000.00, $2,000.00, $2,975.00 and $6,500.00 for runway edge light services, t-hangar taxilane pavement services, and airport development plans, a payment to gWorks of $8,957.05 and approval of liquor licenses for both Casey’s stores.
