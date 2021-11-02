The Hiawatha City Commission met on Monday evening — a rescheduled regular meeting — and the group welcomed Marissa Lemay, great niece of Lena Mae Grier Carper, to read a Proclamation honoring the humanitarian efforts of her great aunt.
Carper attended Hiawatha Middle School, worked in the Topeka NYA Center as a part of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s New Deal work program for women, and was one of the original plaintiffs in the Brown vs. Board of Education case in Topeka, which led to the segregation of schools in Kansas. Grier also said she is working with students from the Hiawatha school district to put up signs similar to the ones honoring John McLendon.
The commission accepted a bid from Essentially Clean to provide janitorial services at City Hall and the Law Enforcement Center for $335 per week. Also approved was a Cereal Malt Liquor license for both Hiawatha Casey’s locations. The Commission also OKed a Client Authorization Addendum in order to comply with new Kansas regulation requirements for debt collections.
There was some discussion of fuel price comparisons, after a request from the Brown County Commission presented at last week’s meeting asking for support in replacing the computer systems at Brown County’s fuel station. City Administrator Mike Nichols shared that the city is projected to save just under $8,000 for the remainder of the year by staying with the county as their fuel provider. The commission agreed to remain with the county, and to provide $2,000 to go toward the new computer system.
Hiawatha Parks and Recreation Director Stacy Jasper addressed the commission, as well, sharing the success of recent HPR events. Tuesday and Thursday, HPR hosted their first indoor haunted house, with 117 participants on Tuesday and 318 on Thursday for a total of 435. Jasper had 25 haunters that took part in the event. 16 runners took part in Saturday’s Pumpkin Relays, and 150 kids visited Sunday’s Trunk or Treat, while over 40 women attended Sunday night’s Witches Night Out.
