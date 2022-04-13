At Monday’s meeting of the Hiawatha City Commission, an agreement was reached with the new interim City Administrator, Larry Paine.
Paine is retired after having served in the same job for multiple cities across the state during his career. He will work and stay in Hiawatha four days a week, and is expected to stay in the position for four to five months while the city seeks a full-time hire for the position. Paine replaces Mike Nichols, who resigned from the City Administrator position last month.
The commission approved the renewal of the lease agreement with the Hiawatha Baseball and Softball Club for the ground that is to house the new indoor practice facility. The group also agreed to give the club a de facto first right of refusal to the ground south of Noble Park for five years to give them time to raise further funds for a softball complex.
Next on the agenda was a discussion about the six properties that had been given extended time to remedy their Minimum Housing Code violations. City Code Enforcer Dave Wilson reported that the properties at 412 Miami and 804 Kansas are both moving along in the process, with active building permits and work being completed. The commission voted to remove those properties from the violation list. Wilson announced that the owner of 111 Navajo has decided not to rebuild and is trying to sell the foundation and property.
Commissioner Brian Shefferd argued to give this property an extension to allow for time to sell the property without the stigma of demolition hanging over it. There was a motion to add the property to the demolition list, which passed 4-1, which Shefferd voting nay. The other properties, at 606 Kansas, 308 South 10th and 507 Miami were also added to the list to schedule for demolition.
In other business:
* The commission voted to approve three properties on East Iowa Street for annexation, as well as classifying two properties as residential and one as agricultural.
* The group also voted to allow the Hiawatha Fire Department to burn the ditch between the Ag Museum and the Fisher Center.
* Also approved was a bid for the pump station generator from HEMI Electric in the amount of $47,933, as well as a motion to move forward with the Kansas League of Municipalities’ timetable for the process of advertising and hiring a City Administrator.
* Hiawatha Firefighter Corey Lay was recognized for his retirement from the department, after serving for 20 years.
