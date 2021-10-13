The Hiawatha City Commission met on Monday evening, and the group returned to the list of 18 properties around the city that have been found to be in violation of the city’s Minimum Housing Code.
The deadline to remove, repair or demolish has been reached, and a handful of property owners were on hand to request extensions to continue working on their locations.
After hearing from owners of several residences, as well as from commissioners who have spoken to other owners, half of the properties were granted 60-day extensions. The commission voted to extend the deadline for properties at 308 South 10th Street, 507 Miami Street, 311 Delaware Street, 111 Navajo Street, 606 Kansas Avenue, 804 Kansas Avenue, 412 Miami Street and 113 S 6th Street. Those properties will be reevaluated at the Dec. 13 City Commission meeting.
The discussion continued on the other nine properties. City Code Enforcement Officer Dave Wilson went over the details and updates on each property and heard opinions from commissioners on many of the properties. Ultimately the decision was made to move the properties at 211 N 4th Street, 913 Miami Street, 704 Iowa Street, 806 Kickapoo Street, 401 Kickapoo Street, 400 Pottawatomie Street, 209 Oregon Street, 1216 Oregon Street, 708 Kickapoo Street and 602 Miami Street to the city’s demolition list.
The commission approved Resolution 2021-06, as well as Ordinance 2101, and also agreed to a real estate sales contract to sell recently-discussed property to Randall Miller for a commercial enterprise. The group also approved an engineering agreement with CMT for the electrical vault at the city airport, a request to resubmit the grant applications to KDOT Aviation for runway lighting and to authorize the Mayor to sign.
A request to approve El Canelo as a drinking establishment in town was approved, pending state approval, along with requests to solicit bids for janitorial services for City Hall and the Law Enforcement Center, as well as for a mow tractor for the street crew.
After missing the last city meeting, Paul Shaefer was on hand to receive a commendation for serving on the Fire Department for 5 years. The city also received thank yous from the family of Charlotte Dickinson, the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau for support and help with the Maple Leaf Festival, as well as thanks for retirement arrangements from Sandy Shear and Cheryl Lippold.
The group also approved the Consent Agenda, which included utility refunds in the amount of $377.04, payment to Morrill Public Library in the amount of $12,496.42, payment to High Plains Power Systems LLC in the amount of $14,700.00, payment to Suez Utility Service in the amount of $11,873.78 and a payment to BG Consultants in the amount of $1,817.20.
