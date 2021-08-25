The Hiawatha City Commission met on Monday evening and held a pair of discussions regarding requests for land.
With Mayor Bill Collins absent from the meeting, City Administrator Mike Nichols shared discussions had with both parties.
The first request was from an individual who has already discussed two adjoining properties with HFED on Lodge Road east of the Best Western. The land in question is a .6 acre triangular sliver of land that would complete the section of HFED’s land. The intended use of the plot is a tourist attraction, and the potential owner informed Nichols that if the commission was in consensus to transfer the land, he would come and share specifics of his plan. The request received a positive reception from the commission, and it was agreed to have an agreement written up by Nichols and City Attorney Andy Delaney, pending a meeting with the buyer at the next meeting.
Nichols also presented a request from NEKCAP regarding property north of Little Hands. Nichols said he was approached about the property, as the group continues to search for appropriate land to build. They also said they have continued to look at the previously-discussed land next to the Ag Museum. There was some discussion about a drainage ditch that would need to be moved, as well as certain limitations due to plans at Noble Field, but the commission was amenable to an agreement for either location, and approved moving forward.
The commission also held a Public Hearing for discussion of submitting an application for Community Development Block Grant funds for sewer system improvements, namely at the North Life Station, with an estimated project cost of $2,987,400, and a grant request for $600,000. No comments were made and the Public Hearing was closed. Later in the meeting, the commission voted to submit the CDBG application, as well as to file a pre-application with the US Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, filing for an additional grant wit ha different agency for the same sewer project.
Also approved was a request for emergent replacement of a pump and motor for a sewer system lift station in the amount of $38,500, as well as a bid for two water department generators and two transfer switches in the amount of $14,800 (along with seeking bids for plumbing and electrical installation), along with updated ordinances of the Uniform Public Offense Code and Standard Traffic regulations. The group also agreed to seeking bids for work on a KDOT aviation grant, and an updated bid for replacement of a police cruiser engine from $6,700 to $7,855.08.
Stuart Aller discussed a 9/11 processional with the commission, honoring first responders, which will include some road closures on Oregon Street the morning of Saturday, Sept. 11.
Kate Miller was present for the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitor’s Bureau, informing that the city’s parade will be on Oct. 30, and with the nights of Oct. 28 and 29th approved for trick or treating.
In other business, the commission approved the Consent Agenda, which included $288.39 in utility refunds, payments of $327,145 and $$33,468.75 for GO Bonds, and a payment of $11,450 to Western Consultants.
